Pop-up shop coming to Norwich
The talents of makers and artists from across the region will be showcased at a four-day pop-up shop in Norwich.
The Lovely Handmade is setting up at Studio 20 in Wensum Street from Friday, August 13 to Monday, August 16, from 10am-5pm.
It will feature everything from earring designers to printmakers, from textile artists to artisan melt makers.
The Lovely Handmade is run by two local woman who both have their own small businesses.
Haychley Webb and Debbie Clements have created a platform for local small handmade businesses of all kinds; a supportive creative community that seeks to champion independent makers.
Haychley is a printmaker based in Norwich who runs Stellabox (@stellaboxdesigns on Instagram) and teaches linocut workshops in the city too.
And Debbie is an artist who creates resin and clay jewellery and homewares (see @otto_loki on Instagram).
The pair are keen to help fledgling businesses and at their first event in May they were joined by several makers who were right at the start of their small business journey.
By offering the choice of either two or four foot stalls they’re able to give a starter platform for new businesses too.
Makers will vary across the four days.
Those taking part include:
Dainty Cherry Jewellery – Wire handmade jewellery
Kirstie Steadman– Art inspired by birds, bees and the natural world
Aforetime – Jewellery and home decor made from upcycled curiosities
Stellabox Designs - Linocut prints
Otto Loki – Resin and clay jewellery and home decor
Smells Good Scents – Eco conscious scented wax melts
Holly’s Home Crafts – Decoupage Kilner jars, plant pots, vases and slate hearts
One of a Kind Club – Bold jewellery to inspire confidence
The Flora Candle Company – Soy wax candles and botanical wax melts
Love Eve Designs – Polymer clay and resin jewellery
Belinda Ashton - Polymer clay jewellery
Bix – Statement earrings
Lise Marie – Cards, hand painted candles and glassware
DuffleCat – Quirky creature art
Adorned and Adored – Handmade earrings and pendants
Sage and Seasalt – Sea glass and clay jewellery, sea glass suncatchers and gifts inspired by the coast and nature
Rebecca Entwistle – Oil paintings and portraits
Mel Clogger – Textile artist
Liv Paints Buildings - Artist
RecreartDesign - Jewellery created from re-purposed items
Haychley and Debbie are also planning pop-up shops for October and December.
Further information for supporters and small business applicants can be found on their website at thelovelyhandmade.co.uk and by following them on Instagram @thelovelyhandmade.