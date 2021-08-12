News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pop-up shop coming to Norwich

Emma Lee

Published: 8:00 PM August 12, 2021   
The Lovely Handmade is showcasing the work of makers and creatives at a pop-up shop at Studio 20 in Norwich

The talents of makers and artists from across the region will be showcased at a four-day pop-up shop in Norwich.

The Lovely Handmade is setting up at Studio 20 in Wensum Street from Friday, August 13 to Monday, August 16, from 10am-5pm.

The Lovely Handmade returns to Studio 20 in Norwich from August 13 to 16

It will feature everything from earring designers to printmakers, from textile artists to artisan melt makers.  

The Lovely Handmade is run by two local woman who both have their own small businesses.  

Haychley Webb and Debbie Clements have created a platform for local small handmade businesses of all kinds; a supportive creative community that seeks to champion independent makers. 

Haychley is a printmaker based in Norwich who runs Stellabox (@stellaboxdesigns on Instagram) and teaches linocut workshops in the city too.

And Debbie is an artist who creates resin and clay jewellery and homewares (see @otto_loki on Instagram).  

The Lovely Handmade held its first pop-up shop at Studio 20 in Norwich in May

The pair are keen to help fledgling businesses and at their first event in May they were joined by several makers who were right at the start of their small business journey.

By offering the choice of either two or four foot stalls they’re able to give a starter platform for new businesses too.

Makers will vary across the four days. 

Those taking part include: 

Dainty Cherry Jewellery – Wire handmade jewellery 

Kirstie Steadman– Art inspired by birds, bees and the natural world 

Aforetime – Jewellery and home decor made from upcycled curiosities 

Stellabox Designs - Linocut prints 
 
Otto Loki – Resin and clay jewellery and home decor
 
Smells Good Scents – Eco conscious scented wax melts
 
Holly’s Home Crafts – Decoupage Kilner jars, plant pots, vases and slate hearts 
 
One of a Kind Club – Bold jewellery to inspire confidence 
 
The Flora Candle Company – Soy wax candles and botanical wax melts 
 
Love Eve Designs – Polymer clay and resin jewellery 

Belinda Ashton - Polymer clay jewellery 

Bix – Statement earrings 

Lise Marie – Cards, hand painted candles and glassware 
 
DuffleCat  – Quirky creature art 
 
Adorned and Adored – Handmade earrings and pendants 
 

Sage and Seasalt – Sea glass and clay jewellery, sea glass suncatchers and gifts inspired by the coast and nature 

Rebecca Entwistle – Oil paintings and portraits 
 
Mel Clogger – Textile artist 

Liv Paints Buildings - Artist

RecreartDesign - Jewellery created from re-purposed items

The Lovely Handmade pop-up shops showcase artists and makers

Haychley and Debbie are also planning pop-up shops for October and December. 

Further information for supporters and small business applicants can be found on their website at thelovelyhandmade.co.uk and by following them on Instagram @thelovelyhandmade. 

