Heaven & Hell: Nic Rumsey

Nic is a chartered surveyor, property developer, and founder of Jaynic. He spends most of his life promoting and developing commercial and residential schemes in Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex, including Suffolk Park at Bury St Edmunds and Gateway 14. Passionate about making a difference, Jaynic became the lead-sponsor of the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds earlier this year. Here he talks to Gina Long

What’s the impact of COVID-19 been on you and how are you adapting?

I have been extraordinarily lucky during lockdown in that home shopping and home delivery has escalated dramatically, which has meant that we are building warehouses as fast as we can to satisfy this demand.

At the same time, there has been a much greater focus on community with everyone pulling together and realising the importance of what glues communities together like the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds – hence our decision to become main sponsor for the theatre.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was brought up in Braintree, Essex and nearly all my property development activity is now focused on Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex. As a company, Jaynic is always looking for land to promote and develop.

What is your East Anglian heaven?

Nearly everything!

What is your East Anglian Hell?

Nothing comes to mind.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The Spirit of Enterprise Sculpture at Haverhill.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

St Nicholas Hospice’s ‘Girls Night out’ and anything showing at all the theatres throughout the region. They all need as much support as we can give them.

What is your favourite restaurant?

Maison Bleue, along with so many great restaurants throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

Fine French wine.

What is always in your fridge?

Wine.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Treat others as you’d like to be. Work to the best of your ability and try to give something back to society.

What’s your favourite film?

Pulp Fiction.

What was your first job?

As an estate agent in Braintree.

What is your most treasured possession?

Friends.

Who do you admire most?

Greta Thunberg.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Skiing holidays.

What do you like about yourself most?

The opening of the EpiCentre in Haverilll, from left, Babita Devi (Oxford Innovation), Kelly Boosey (Oxford Innovation), John Griffiths (Leader West Suffolk Council), Austen Adams (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority) , and Nic Rumsey (Jaynic ) - Credit: Rebecca Bacon

My family.

What’s your worst character trait?

Impatience.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

The Alps.

Best day of your life?

Two: Getting married and my son being born.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

A bacon bap.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Montrachet.

What’s your hidden talent?

None.

What’s your earliest memory?

Learning to ride a bike.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I’m shy.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

You’ll never amount to anything.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

Wishing your readers, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

