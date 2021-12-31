Promotion

Safeguard your mental and physical wellbeing this winter with these top tips from the NHS - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Winter conditions can be bad for our health, especially for older people and those living with long-term health conditions.

The cold and damp weather, icy conditions, snow and high winds can all aggravate any existing health problems and make us more vulnerable to respiratory winter illnesses. Viruses like flu and Covid-19 are easily spread during the winter months.

Here are some top tips you can follow to keep yourself healthy and well over the festive season and help protect friends and family, too.

1. Wash your hands

Following good infection prevention and control practices like washing your hands every time you come indoors; catching coughs and sneezes in tissues and binning them immediately; wearing a face mask in public places; and using antibacterial hand gel will all help to prevent you from getting ill with viruses like flu and Covid-19, right down to the common cold. And extra cleaning measures at home are a good idea if you’re living with someone who’s ill.

2. Stock your medicine cabinet

Be sure your medicine cabinet has everything your family needs to manage common winter illnesses, like paracetamol, ibuprofen and cold and flu remedies.

Using antibacterial hand gel will all help to prevent you from getting ill with viruses like flu and Covid-19 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Be in the know

You can sign up for cold weather alerts from the Met Office so you know when there’s going to be a cold snap. Be sure to get food and medicine deliveries organised so you are prepared in case it’s too cold to go out.

4. Keep warm

Keep your home at 18°C over the winter, and wear lots of light layers to trap body warmth rather than one bulky layer. If you’re struggling to heat your home, check you’re getting all the support you are entitled to. Find out more at www.norfolk.gov.uk/wintersupport

5. Keep moving

Don’t sit down for long stretches of time as it can make you feel colder and stiffen your muscles, which increases your risk of falling. Get up and move around every hour at least. Find a range of activities you can do indoors at www.activenorfolk.org/active-at-home

6. Open up

A well-ventilated room can reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection by 70%. Open doors and windows for a few minutes every few hours to let fresh air in.

7. Be mindful of your mental health

If you’re feeling low, there are steps you can take at home to help lift your mood. Search “5 Ways to Wellbeing” on the NHS website for practical ideas to help you stay connected with others, activate your brain and body, and make you feel good.

8. Look out for others

Look in on neighbours and older relatives. Ask after their health and check if they need any practical support in terms of shopping or medication collections. Don’t underestimate the power of a phone call or doorstep chat. Your contact, concern, and conversation can be a lifeline to someone who’s feeling lonely or isolated.

For more information and advice to help you stay healthy and well this winter, please visit www.winterwellnorfolkwaveney.co.uk