Garden power tools: 5 reasons to choose Makita’s new range of cordless garden machinery

Promotion

Published: 3:53 PM March 12, 2021

The new range of power tools by Makita could make light work of your garden jobs. - Credit: Makita

Well-respected in the world of power tools, Makita has recently announced a new, innovative series of garden machinery. They’re good for the environment and can help you undertake any garden project with ease.

Here, Dan Rice, manager of the Garden Department at Nicholsons, shares his top five reasons why a cordless Makita tool could be a welcome addition to your garden shed:

1) One size fits all

Makita’s outdoor range is part of the world’s largest cordless system of over 200 products – all powered by LXT batteries. This means users can use one battery system to effortlessly switch between outdoor and landscaping tasks to use other tools for different tasks, such as drills, screwdrivers or saws, so it’s easy to build a ‘family system’ to meet the demands of any project.

What’s more, when working across large areas, Makita’s portable power backpack can help to increase productivity as this can hold up to four 18V LXT batteries, to double or even quadruple run times depending on the tool being used. The PDC01 backpack comes with a battery level indicator, a 1.7m power cord and an adjustable waistband among other features, allowing you to replace discharged batteries and continue working without the need to wait for batteries to recharge.

2) Flexibility and freedom

Petrol needs to be stored and cables need a power supply. Cordless equipment completely eliminates worrying about these factors, so tasks can be completed quickly and easily without the need to trail cables from a power source, or carry and store petrol – which presents its own dangers. Simply load your Makita batteries and the product is ready to go, wherever you like.

Makita DUC256CZ Twin LXT Brushless Chainsaw. - Credit: Makita

3) Easy to maintain

Unlike petrol machines, battery-powered tools require minimal maintenance. There’s no need to clean air filters or replace spark plugs and there’s very little damage that can occur during storage or idle periods. It’s just a case of replacing the battery when the power has discharged. Makita’s cordless tools have been specifically designed to reduce wear and tear and extend both battery and tool life.

Makita DLM532PG2 LXT Brushless Lawn Mower. - Credit: Makita



4) Less risk of developing Hand Arm Vibration Syndrome (HAVS)

Frequent or prolonged exposure to vibration can result in serious health issues such as Hand Arm Vibration Syndrome (HAVS), which includes Vibration White Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. This is a common risk for people using hand-held machinery, whereby users experience painful, tingling or numb fingers and hands. Cordless tools typically produce lower levels of vibration and can therefore help to reduce this risk.





Makita BL36120A Battery Backpack. - Credit: Makita

5) Fuelling the future

Thanks to advances in battery technology, Makita’s cordless products can be relied upon to deliver the power and run times required by users that is comparable to petrol and corded alternatives. Its cordless garden products have been designed to be lighter and quieter which also have zero emissions. This is a crucial development in the future of garden machinery, not only to help save money on fuel costs, but also reduce the impact on the environment.





What’s in Makita’s outdoor line up?

Over the past year, Makita has expanded its cordless outdoor power equipment range to offer over 70 products within its outdoor / garden equipment line up alone. This includes cordless lawnmowers, blowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers and brush cutters and all these products are powered by the same LXT battery platform.

At Nicholsons, we are on hand to help you with your purchase and have everything you need, plus we also offer parts and servicing.

Visit stalhameng.co.uk/makita for more information or check out what’s in stock. Contact Dan Rice on 01692 583630.

Nicholsons is also delighted to offer the Makita redemption scheme, where you can claim a free XGT battery with selected products.

Nicholsons, The Green, Stalham, Norwich NR12 9QG



