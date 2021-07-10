Lovell opens stylish showhomes at Walsham-le-Willows 

Promotion

Located in the picturesque mid-Suffolk village of Walsham-le-Willows, 5-star rated developer Lovell Homes has launched its new 60-home development, The Acorns.

Appointments are now available to view two stunning showhomes and visit the marketing suite.

Countryside surrounds the area, with beautiful woodland walks in easy reach, and a range of stylish two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, and three-bedroom bungalows available.

The charming village has excellent transport links, schools and amenities close by and is just a short drive from the historic market town of Bury St Edmunds with its timbered houses, Georgian squares and cobbled streets.

It is also close to Diss, which has good railway links, sporting clubs and the Diss Mere.

Debbie Knight, sales executive at The Acorns, said: “Sales at our nearby St Mary’s View, Gislingham site have been outstanding, with houses snapped up as soon as they came on sale, so there has already been a lot of interest in The Acorns.

“The opening of our showhomes provides the opportunity to see first-hand the style and quality of our homes, and to find out more about this exciting new Walsham-le-Willows development, located in a sought after location, offering such a peaceful village setting with countryside walks on the doorstep.

“The Acorns has a real sense of community, with a café, a butcher, and both pre- and primary schools in the village.

“There’s also a mobile post office available twice a week from the Village Hall, as well as two pubs which have long histories and can be traced back over 500 years!

“Walsham-le-Willows has an average fibre broadband speed of approximately 60Mbs, ideal for people working from home.

“We encourage anyone interested to contact our sales team to find out about the schemes we have available and to make an appointment to visit.” The showhomes available to view are the Ashdown, a stylish four-bedroom home, and the Milford, a three-bedroom property.

The Milford features a spacious living room, kitchen/dining room, cloakroom, storage cupboards, three good-sized bedrooms with one bedroom featuring an en-suite for added luxury, a family bathroom and enclosed rear garden.

The four-bedroom Ashdown also has the addition of a designated utility room, separate dining/family room and two bedrooms with en-suites.

Lovell has worked with specialists Edward Thomas Interiors, on the bright and contemporary design of the showhomes.

“We styled two showhomes at The Acorns, one to appeal to young couples or those with young families, and the other for families with older children,” explains Edward Thomas Interiors’ managing director Andy Richardson.

“The three-bedroom Milford has a very boho, spirited décor that will appeal to followers of music or travel, and we used a bright ochre and blush pink as our main colourways, and contrasted these with both wooden and black frame furniture for extra impact.

“The lounge has a large bay window that we’ve dressed with an occasional chair, but could easily accommodate a desk for home working – and lookout for a mural in one of the bedrooms.

“The four-bedroom Ashdown follows a more earthy, natural design with plenty of floral patterns, botanical artwork and a colour palette of greens, blues, charcoal and sand.

“This home has a substantial kitchen/dining and utility room, which we subtly subdivided to show how the whole family might cook, entertain, work or relax.

“Upstairs, there are four good-size bedrooms and the master boasts a smart country appearance, whilst the guest room has a seaside spa feel with minimalist furniture and calming blue accessories.” Lovell carefully selects some of the finest areas to build its award-winning homes designed for modern living, with a variety of stylish houses for everyone, from families to empty nesters, young professionals and those about to embark on their first step on the property ladder.

Lovell uses sustainable products wherever possible, including highly energy efficient air source heat pumps.

The properties at The Acorns, located on Wattisfield Road, are available to personalise upon reservation with Lovell Homes’ Inspirations range, allowing homeowners to start customising before their home is complete, subject to build stage.

Lovell can assist buyers with a variety of home moving schemes*, including Part Exchange, Assisted Move and the Government-backed Help to Buy.

Equity Loan scheme is also available for first time buyers.

Prices start from £300,000.

The Acorns is open by appointment only, 10am-5pm Thursday to Monday.

Lovell Homes has a range of stylish developments across Norfolk and Suffolk, including in Wymondham, Fakenham, Acle and Holt.

For more information visit www.lovell.co.uk or call 01359 758509.

