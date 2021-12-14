Five steps to improve your bedroom and get a better night's sleep

Promotion

Experts from Aldiss offer a handy step-by-step guide to spruce up your sleeping space.

Struggling to sleep at night? Sure, it might be those too-late-in-the-day coffees or work-related stress, but it could also be your bedroom that’s stopping you from getting the rest you need.

“From the window dressings to the quality of the bedding, your sleeping environment requires some careful consideration if you want to wake up feeling refreshed,” says Tina Barkway, trading director at Aldiss department store in Norfolk.

Here are five steps to create a cosy and calm bedroom for a better night’s sleep.

1) Get the temperature right

We’ve all experienced the frustrating feeling of being too hot or too cold in bed, and one of the simplest solutions is to change your duvet with the seasons. “Maintaining a comfortable body temperature is crucial if you want to sleep soundly,” says Tina. “During the winter months, opt for a 10.5 tog duvet or higher and transition to a 4.5 tog with cooling cotton sheets for spring and summer. Our experts in store can help if you’re unsure about choosing the right duvet tog.”

Airflow is another important consideration when it comes to regulating your body temperature, advises Victoria Jackson, furniture buying director at Aldiss. “Make sure you don’t have too much stored under or around your bed to allow for maximum airflow, especially if you’re someone who gets hot at night,” she says.

2) Invest in luxury bed linen

Buying bed linen isn’t just about choosing something that looks good – if you want to get a good night’s sleep (and who doesn’t?), you’ll also need to pay attention to the fabric. "Whether you choose poly cotton, 100 per cent cotton, brushed or silk bed linen depends on personal preference, but I always recommend buying the best quality you can," says Tina.

"Well known brands such as Beledorm, Laura Ashley, Joules and Morris & Co are renowned for their top-quality sheets and duvet covers."

Brushed cotton bedsheets offer an extra-soft sleeping experience - Credit: Aldiss

Another factor when selecting bed linen is the thread count. This is the number of threads vertically and horizontally in a square inch of fabric. "Look for bed linen that’s rich in cotton, Egyptian or Supima cotton as these have extra soft and smooth blends," suggests Tina.

3) Get to grips with mattress health

Investing in a high-quality mattress is one of the best things you can do to improve your sleep and boost your wellbeing. Whether you prefer the firmer feel of pocket springs or the sink-in softness of foam, it’s equally important to care for your mattress to ensure long-lasting comfort and support.

Mattress care can help to ensure long-lasting comfort and prolong its life - Credit: Aldiss

“At Aldiss, we advise customers to change their mattress every eight years, but if you notice signs of wear and tear such as sagging, or it’s causing aches and pains, it’s time for a new one,” says Victoria. “I also recommend buying a mattress protector and to regularly rotate and flip your mattress if you are able to do so.”

4) Get blackout blinds

“To optimise your sleeping environment, try to minimise external light and noise,” advises Tina. “Blackout blinds or curtains are great for bedrooms as not only do they shut out light from outside but they also have sound and temperature-controlling benefits to promote deep sleep.”

Blackout curtains will shut out external light to help you get a better night's sleep - Credit: Aldiss

Aldiss stock a range of blackout window dressings, including Laura Ashley’s Awning Stripe curtains and Fusion Dijon in an array of colours, as well as their practical Speedy blinds collection. “We also offer bespoke, made-to-measure curtains and blinds in our Norwich and Fakenham stores where you can choose from over 1,000 fabrics,” adds Tina.

5) Create a relaxing environment

While it might be tempting to kick-back with a TV show or check your emails before bed, using electronic devices can stimulate your mind and increase anxiety, neither of which are conducive to sleep.

“Your bedroom should be a calming and pleasant place to be. Remove any artificial light from devices like alarm clocks, TVs and phone screens and wind-down with more sleep-friendly activities such as reading,” advises Tina.

“It’s also a good idea to make sure you’ve got enough storage in your bedroom to keep clutter at bay,” adds Victoria. “Having a clean and orderly space will help to calm your mind and allow you to switch off.”

