If we look after our clothes, they will look good season after season - which is better for the environment and our pockets. Laura Robinson, stylist at John Lewis, shares some tips.

Why is it important to care for our clothes properly?

Caring for clothes should be taken as seriously as caring for one’s skin and afforded the time and attention it deserves.

If you want your clothes to last, to hang well and to mature gracefully, then it is essential to treat them with care and kindness.

Paying attention to how you wash and care for your clothes will make them last longer, yes, but it will also save you money in the long run, as you will buy less and purchase less frequently.

Storing our clothes correctly helps preserve them, so whether it’s folding or hanging, organising is key.

Paying attention to how you wash and care for your clothes will make them last longer and save money - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What are your views on how clothes should be stored and organised? Which items do you prefer to hang and which do you prefer to fold and why?

Folding versus hanging, the answer is, it depends!

The nature of the item and fabric, and occasionally how much space I physically have in my wardrobe, will determine how I store and treat my clothes.

Anything which is delicate in its composition and drape, such as chiffon, silk, linen, I always look to hang.

For garments like blouses, dresses and jackets it’s best to limit their creasing and afford them vertical space.

When it comes to knitwear - delicate or robust - I would advocate folding.

Gravity can stretch fibres and distort the shape of a fine or chunky knit, so avoid hanging at all costs.

Storing T-shirts is somewhat subjective - in my household it boils down to personal preference.

Me, I prefer to fold, because coat hangers can often create impressions that lead to shoulders not laying flat, or worse, lifting.

If you are going to hang clothes, then carefully consider the type of hanger you pick.

I favour a wider padded variety as these tend to limit the distress to fibres.

Silicone or flocked varieties are good at providing a non-slip surface and preventing clothes from stretching too.

Laura prefers to fold items like T-shirts - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How do you recommend storing off-season clothes? For example, thick winter jumpers during the summer...

When it comes to how I use my wardrobe, mine isn’t divided up by work and social.

I invest in clothes that cross over and can be dressed informally or formally, so most of my clothes rotate and get recycled in style across all four seasons.

However, there are a few pieces that I do extract and store away for a few months.

These pieces are usually heavier woollen knits or the finest of summer wear and I protect them using re-sealable ziplock or vacuum bags.

In doing so, my cottons and delicates get protected against the risk of moths, mites, moisture and dust too.

To deter moths from the rest of my wardrobe and drawers I place lavender-scented sachets or cedar wood nuggets amongst my clothing and linen.

Having your clothes on display makes it easier to see what outfits you can create, says Laura - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do you have any tips about how often we should be washing our clothes and at what temperature and how to keep them fresher for longer in between washes?

I tend to stick to washing my clothes at 30 degrees, as the lower the temperature the better at preserving dyed fabrics.

Decreasing from 40 degrees to 30 degrees uses a lot less energy, which saves you money on your energy bill and is a little kinder to the planet.

Try to avoid over-washing as this can affect the longevity of your garments too.

Pieces like jeans and jackets, I wash them far less than any other items in my wardrobe and I usually spot treat any stains that appear.

It goes without saying to take the time turning your clothes inside out before they enter the washing machine drum and once out hang or lay items in a well-ventilated shaded space and make sure they are completely dry before storing away.

Never speed up the drying process by laying garments over a radiator, as it can warp fabrics and increase fading.

A lint roller is essential for keeping your clothes looking good, says John Lewis personal stylist Laura Robinson - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If garments are starting to look a bit tired, how do you revive them?

Two things I couldn’t be without, that help revive clothes in an instant, are a lint roller and a de-bobbler.

What is your favourite clothes organising tip?

The most obvious thing to remember is you must be able to see what’s in your wardrobe.

It’s not a space to hide or conceal, it’s a space to display and easily identify the clothes you own and the outfits you can create.

Laura Robinson is a personal stylist at John Lewis Norwich. To book an appointment visit the Style Studio on the first floor of the store or visit johnlewis.com