Take a look back at this charming village on the Broads in the 1960s

Gallery

Wroxham river scene - people enjoying the sunshine by the water on June 2, 1968. - Credit: Archant Library

Some people call it the 'Capital of the Broads'.

But there is much more to Wroxham than its proximity to this stunning area of natural beauty.

An aerial view of Wroxham in July 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

And today we are stepping back in time to the 1960s to see what life looked like in the village at the time.

Anyone who has driven to or through Wroxham in the height of summer knows what the traffic can be like - but compare that to these street scenes from sixty years ago.

The busy junction where Station Road, Church Road and Norwich Road intersect in the centre of Wroxham on July 4, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Do you recognise this Wroxham street scene? Date: July 4, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Then there's the Church of St Mary, hidden away in its secluded and peaceful hilltop spot.

The Church of St Mary at Wroxham in 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

But it's the people that make a place, and perhaps you recognise someone you know in these pictures.

Sailmakers at Jeckells, Wroxham on March 5, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Boat outboard equipment (engines) being serviced at Landamores, Wroxham. Date: March 5, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

"Star Glory" being prepared at Jack Powles boatyard, Wroxham. Date: December 18, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Blackcurrants being processed at Wroxham. Behind the line of strigging machines is a conveyor taking the currants to the vats. Date: July 16, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Currant processing at Wroxham. Blackcurrant pulp is weighed from the vats into the barrels for dispatch. Date: July 16, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

And of course, no tale about Wroxham would be complete without a nod to the regattas, boat yards and riverside scenes from yesteryear.

Sailing craft on the river at Wroxham and in the background is Jack Powles, Home of the "Star" Hire Fleet. Date: October 1, 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Youngsters rowing in Wroxham Regatta week on July 27, 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Seacrete, the concrete derivative hull material devised by Windboats Ltd., of Wroxham, appears for the first time in a sea-going boat. On show is a 24ft. berth coast cruiser in the material. Date: January 1, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Cruisers at Wroxham in 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Covered craft at Wroxham in 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

The pleasure wherry Sundog for sale at Wroxham. Date: October 1966 - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy these old photos of Wroxham in the 1960s - we hope they bring back fond memories of this wonderful village on the Norfolk Broads.

