Gallery
Take a look back at this charming village on the Broads in the 1960s
- Credit: Archant Library
Some people call it the 'Capital of the Broads'.
But there is much more to Wroxham than its proximity to this stunning area of natural beauty.
And today we are stepping back in time to the 1960s to see what life looked like in the village at the time.
Anyone who has driven to or through Wroxham in the height of summer knows what the traffic can be like - but compare that to these street scenes from sixty years ago.
Then there's the Church of St Mary, hidden away in its secluded and peaceful hilltop spot.
But it's the people that make a place, and perhaps you recognise someone you know in these pictures.
And of course, no tale about Wroxham would be complete without a nod to the regattas, boat yards and riverside scenes from yesteryear.
Please enjoy these old photos of Wroxham in the 1960s - we hope they bring back fond memories of this wonderful village on the Norfolk Broads.
