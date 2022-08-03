News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Take a look back at this charming village on the Broads in the 1960s

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 5:45 AM August 3, 2022
Wroxham river scene - people enjoying the sunshine by the water on June 2, 1968.

Wroxham river scene - people enjoying the sunshine by the water on June 2, 1968. - Credit: Archant Library

Some people call it the 'Capital of the Broads'.

But there is much more to Wroxham than its proximity to this stunning area of natural beauty. 

An aerial view of Wroxham in July 1962. 

An aerial view of Wroxham in July 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

And today we are stepping back in time to the 1960s to see what life looked like in the village at the time.

Anyone who has driven to or through Wroxham in the height of summer knows what the traffic can be like - but compare that to these street scenes from sixty years ago.

The busy junction where Station Road, Church Road and Norwich Road intersect in the centre of Wroxham on July 4, 1966. 

The busy junction where Station Road, Church Road and Norwich Road intersect in the centre of Wroxham on July 4, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

A Wroxham street scene in 1966.

Do you recognise this Wroxham street scene? Date: July 4, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Then there's the Church of St Mary, hidden away in its secluded and peaceful hilltop spot. 

The Church of St Mary at Wroxham in 1961.

The Church of St Mary at Wroxham in 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

But it's the people that make a place, and perhaps you recognise someone you know in these pictures.

Sailmakers at Jeckells, Wroxham on March 5, 1964.

Sailmakers at Jeckells, Wroxham on March 5, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Boat outboard equipment (engines) being serviced at Landamores, Wroxham on March 5, 1964.

Boat outboard equipment (engines) being serviced at Landamores, Wroxham. Date: March 5, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

"Star Glory" being prepared at Jack Powles boatyard, Wroxham. Date: December 18, 1963.

"Star Glory" being prepared at Jack Powles boatyard, Wroxham. Date: December 18, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Blackcurrants being processed at Wroxham in 1964.

Blackcurrants being processed at Wroxham. Behind the line of strigging machines is a conveyor taking the currants to the vats. Date: July 16, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Currant processing at Wroxham in 1964

Currant processing at Wroxham. Blackcurrant pulp is weighed from the vats into the barrels for dispatch. Date: July 16, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

And of course, no tale about Wroxham would be complete without a nod to the regattas, boat yards and riverside scenes from yesteryear. 

Sailing craft on the river at Wroxham and Jack Powles, Home of the "Star" Hire Fleet in 1969

Sailing craft on the river at Wroxham and in the background is Jack Powles, Home of the "Star" Hire Fleet. Date: October 1, 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Youngsters rowing in Wroxham Regatta week on July 27, 1969. 

Youngsters rowing in Wroxham Regatta week on July 27, 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

A boat is being worked on at Windboats Limited of Wroxham in 1964

Seacrete, the concrete derivative hull material devised by Windboats Ltd., of Wroxham, appears for the first time in a sea-going boat. On show is a 24ft. berth coast cruiser in the material. Date: January 1, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Cruisers at Wroxham in 1965

Cruisers at Wroxham in 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Covered craft at Wroxham in 1961.

Covered craft at Wroxham in 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

The pleasure wherry Sundog for sale at Wroxham in October 1966

The pleasure wherry Sundog for sale at Wroxham. Date: October 1966 - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy these old photos of Wroxham in the 1960s - we hope they bring back fond memories of this wonderful village on the Norfolk Broads. 

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here. 

