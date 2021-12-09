From pick 'n' mix to toys: Do you remember your town's Woolworths?

Gallery

A police officer outside Woolworths in King's Lynn on March 24, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

It used to be a high street highlight as a one stop shop for everything from pick 'n' mix to kitchen equipment, but can you remember your town's Woolworths?

Eastern Daily Press community content curator, Siofra Connor, has been delving through the archives to find pictures of stores from King's Lynn to Dereham.

The company was originally founded in the USA but became a British high street favourite for many years before in fell into administration in 2008, when around 27,000 jobs were lost and 800 stores were closed.

One of the most popular features of Woolworths was the pick 'n' mix station offering a wide variety of sweets for children to trawl through, from chocolate orange segments to jelly babies.

There was also plenty for the adults with its wide variety of goods including cards and wrapping paper making it the perfect place for picking up late Christmas and birthday presents.

Customers looking at Christmas confectionery in Wymondham Woolworths on December 3, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shopping in King's Lynn Woolworths on November 29, 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Dereham's Woolworths store when it first started to open six days a week in March 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

The Woolworths store in Beccles in 2008. - Credit: Archant © 2008

Woolworths in Dereham in 2008. - Credit: Archant Library

Professor Crump re-opened Woolworths at Beccles. - Credit: Archant Library

Woolworths in the main shopping street in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant Library

The Woolworths store in Wymondham. - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2008



