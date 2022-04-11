Where will Platinum Jubilee beacons be lit in Norfolk?

A beacon lighting and firework display at Freethorpe to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 - Credit: James Bass

More than 80 public beacon lighting events will be taking place across Norfolk to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2.

Here are the locations confirmed so far:

Acle, Bridge Inn

Ashill, the Green

Attleborough, Queen's Square

Aylsham

Banningham Village Green

Barnham Primary School

Beeston Regis, Church Field

Bradwell, St Nicholas Church

Brancaster Staithe, Barrow Common

Burnham Market

Burston Playing Field

Caister Lifeboat Station

Castle Rising

Cromer, Runton Road

Croxton Village Hall

Downham Market, St Edmund's Church

Drayton, King George V Playing Field

East Carleton

East Rudham

Edgefield

Fakenham, Millennium Park

Feltwell, Grange Farm

Forncett St Peter, Norfolk Tank Museum

Freethorpe Village Hall

Gissing

Gorleston Golf Club

Great Massingham, Village Green

Great Yarmouth, Marine Parade

Grimston, St Botolph's Church

Hardingham Memorial Hall

Harling Recreation Ground

Hemsby, Lacon Arms

Hickling Barn

Hickling, FAITH Animal Rescue, Stubb Road

Hilgay

Hockham Playing Field

Holkham Hall

Holt War Memorial

Honing Estate

Hopton-on-Sea, Potters Leisure Resort

Houghton Hall

Hunstanton

Keswick

King's Lynn, King Staithe Square

Letheringsett

Limpenhoe Village Hall

Lingwood, Millennium Green

Melton Constable

Middleton Village Hall

Morston

Needham Village Hall

Newton Flotman

Northrepps

Northwold

North Walsham, Hipperson Farm

North Walsham Memorial Park

North Wootton VIllage Hall

Norwich City Council

Old Buckenham Airfield

Reedham Village Hall

Rockland St Mary

Sandringham

Sedgeford Village Hall

Shelfanger

Sheringham sea front

Shipdam, Bullock Park

Shotesham, All Saint's Church

Shouldham

Spooner Row Playing Field

Stoke Ferry

Swaffham Market Place

Swanton Morley Village Green

Swanton Novers Village Hall

Tharston

Thetford Market Square

Thornham

Thorpe St Andrew, Sir George Morse Park

Wells Harbour

West Somerton Village Hall

Wood Norton Village Hall

Wroxham Football Club

