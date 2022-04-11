Where will Platinum Jubilee beacons be lit in Norfolk?
- Credit: James Bass
More than 80 public beacon lighting events will be taking place across Norfolk to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2.
Here are the locations confirmed so far:
Acle, Bridge Inn
Ashill, the Green
Attleborough, Queen's Square
Aylsham
Banningham Village Green
Barnham Primary School
Beeston Regis, Church Field
Bradwell, St Nicholas Church
Brancaster Staithe, Barrow Common
Burnham Market
Burston Playing Field
Caister Lifeboat Station
Castle Rising
Cromer, Runton Road
Croxton Village Hall
Downham Market, St Edmund's Church
Drayton, King George V Playing Field
East Carleton
East Rudham
Edgefield
Fakenham, Millennium Park
Feltwell, Grange Farm
Forncett St Peter, Norfolk Tank Museum
Freethorpe Village Hall
Gissing
Gorleston Golf Club
Great Massingham, Village Green
Great Yarmouth, Marine Parade
Grimston, St Botolph's Church
Hardingham Memorial Hall
Harling Recreation Ground
Hemsby, Lacon Arms
Hickling Barn
Hickling, FAITH Animal Rescue, Stubb Road
Hilgay
Hockham Playing Field
Holkham Hall
Holt War Memorial
Honing Estate
Hopton-on-Sea, Potters Leisure Resort
Houghton Hall
Hunstanton
Keswick
King's Lynn, King Staithe Square
Letheringsett
Limpenhoe Village Hall
Lingwood, Millennium Green
Melton Constable
Middleton Village Hall
Morston
Needham Village Hall
Newton Flotman
Northrepps
Northwold
North Walsham, Hipperson Farm
North Walsham Memorial Park
North Wootton VIllage Hall
Norwich City Council
Old Buckenham Airfield
Reedham Village Hall
Rockland St Mary
Sandringham
Sedgeford Village Hall
Shelfanger
Sheringham sea front
Shipdam, Bullock Park
Shotesham, All Saint's Church
Shouldham
Spooner Row Playing Field
Stoke Ferry
Swaffham Market Place
Swanton Morley Village Green
Swanton Novers Village Hall
Tharston
Thetford Market Square
Thornham
Thorpe St Andrew, Sir George Morse Park
Wells Harbour
West Somerton Village Hall
Wood Norton Village Hall
Wroxham Football Club
To add your beacon, e-mail newsdesknorfolk@archant.co.uk.