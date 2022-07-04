Were you there when the Olympic Torch came to Norfolk 10 years ago?

Gallery

The Olympic torch relay makes its way through Norwich, as crowds line Exchange Street - Credit: Antony Kelly

Excitement swept across our region on this day 10 years ago, as the Olympic Torch passed through ahead of London 2012.

The famous flame passed through Norfolk, Waveney and Suffolk in the build up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which brought such special memories.

It was carried through Norwich, Lowestoft and Cromer among other locations, by torchbearers from a wide variety of backgrounds, who had all made a significant contribution to their community.

Thousands lined the streets across the county to cheer them on.

When the torch first reached Norfolk on day 47 of the 70-day relay, 22,000 people lined the streets of King's Lynn.

While in north Norfolk 41,000 people turned out to see the flame and in Norwich it was estimated that over 50,000 people saw it make its way from Aylsham Road to Chapelfield Gardens, where a reception event was held.

Use the arrows to take a look back at when the Olympic Torch came to Norfolk and Waveney.