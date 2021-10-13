Do you remember when Tornado's rumble caused village uproar?

Published: 1:39 PM October 13, 2021

The Tornado aircraft has been wowing families at air shows across East Anglia for years, but back in 1984 its noisy engines caused quite a stir.

A group of villagers in Broomhill Lane, Fakenham Magna near Thetford, became fed-up with the adverse affects of the then £13.5m plane.

The noise created by the Tornado was causing rib cages to shake, nausea, and damage to property for those living close to RAF Honington.

Families aired their concerns to then minister for the RAF Lord Trefgarne.

And the government sent state-of-the-art technology to measure noise levels caused by the low-level flying aircraft.

Experts eventually decided the RAF was responsible for any damage or loss of property as a result of the planes, but a Mr and Mrs West were so annoyed by the affects of the planes, they threatened to move out of the area.

RAF Tornados flew from Norfolk until 2019 when the Marham squadrons which flew the planes were disbanded.