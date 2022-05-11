Britain's oldest postmistress, 92, on her Platinum Jubilee plans

Olive Norris, from Thompson, will be putting up bunting and flags at the Post Office branch in the village, which is run from her home. - Credit: Post Office

The Queen is not the only woman carrying on with her day job well into her 90s.

Olive Norris, at the age of 92, is still running her own post office in the village of Thompson, near Watton.

And now she is planning to deck out the business in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.

Mrs Norris - who is Britain's oldest serving postmistress - is a devoted royalist and is making preparations to ensure her village marks the occasion in fitting style.

Olive Norris MBE, 92

She will be turning the post office red, white and blue with bunting and flags.

Flowers of the same colours will also be planted in tubs out the front.

Mrs Norris, who is known as Betty, has also arranged a gift for all the children in the village to help them remember the momentous occasion - a special Platinum Jubilee 50p coin.

The former village hall secretary of 62 years, who has been described as "very patriotic" and a "devoted royalist" by those who know her, said: “I think the Queen is amazing.

"She is a great role model.

"We are nearly the same age and we are both still working."

Olive Norris received her MBE in 2000.

Mrs Norris has lived in the village all her life and has been a postmistress for 31 years.

She continues to welcome and serve customers at the post office, which she runs from her home.

She has been to Buckingham Palace four times including when she was presented with an MBE, an occasion which she said was an "unforgettable day" and one that she will "always cherish".

She recalled making the Queen smile after telling her she was from a tiny village where people only come to "if they have to or live there".

The long-serving postmistress is also known for her newspaper delivering service in the village, having retired from that in 2017 at the age of 88.

Olive Norris pictured in 2021

Her later husband Archie had been running the shop and post office from 1948 and was postmaster before her.

She joined him in 1955 after they married and has worked at the post office for 67 years.

The 92-year-old said: "I still enjoy serving people.

"I like to give something back to the community.”

Olive Norris, also known as Betty, pictured aged 88

Andy Parker, Post Office area manager, said Mrs Norris is a "remarkable lady" who had done "so much" for the Thompson community throughout her lifetime.

Olive Norris' home in Thompson which houses the village's post office

While the 96-year-old monarch missed this week's Queen's Speech due to mobility problems, staff say she is still continuing to carry out duties from Windsor Castle.