Were you there when the Stone Roses visited Norfolk?

Published: 7:13 PM September 6, 2021

They were one of the best-known bands of the late-80s and early-90s, but did you see the Stone Roses in Norfolk?

Ian Brown, John Squire, Mani and Reni arrived in Norwich at the UEA on December 12, 1995, whilst touring their aptly named second album 'The Second Coming'.

The Stone Roses @ UEA, 12th December 1995. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The band played many of their most famous tracks including 'I Wanna Be Adored', 'I Am The Resurrection' and 'Love Spreads', as well as deeper cuts such as 'Breaking Into Heaven' and 'Your Star Will Shine'.

The Stone Roses @ UEA, 12th December 1995. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The Stone Roses @ UEA, 12th December 1995. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The full set list from the evening was:

I Wanna Be Adored

She Bangs the Drums

Waterfall

Ten Storey Love Song

Daybreak

Breaking Into Heaven

Your Star Will Shine

Tightrope

Love Spreads

Made of Stone

I Am the Resurrection