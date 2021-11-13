When Songs of Praise sent Christmas carols echoing through Thursford

Gallery

Thursford's Christmas Spectacular is one of Norfolk's Christmas highlight - but can you remember when the BBC's Songs of Praise sent carols echoing through the steam museum?

On November 27, 1991, the cameras rolled in and Archant community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been hunting through the archives to find the Eastern Daily Press's pictures from that day.

Millions of TV viewers had their eyes on the Norfolk on Christmas Eve, when the episode was broadcast across the nation, with more than 1,000 people singing away inside the museum.

On stage a cast of more than 100 dancers, musicians and singers put on a number of performances, while singer and TV presenter Aled Jones was an audience favourite, even if he did fluff his lines on the autocue.

