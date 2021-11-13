News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

When Songs of Praise sent Christmas carols echoing through Thursford

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:30 PM November 13, 2021
The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise.

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise. - Credit: Archant

Thursford's Christmas Spectacular is one of Norfolk's Christmas highlight - but can you remember when the BBC's Songs of Praise sent carols echoing through the steam museum?

On November 27, 1991, the cameras rolled in and Archant community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been hunting through the archives to find the Eastern Daily Press's pictures from that day. 

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

Millions of TV viewers had their eyes on the Norfolk on Christmas Eve, when the episode was broadcast across the nation, with more than 1,000 people singing away inside the museum.

On stage a cast of more than 100 dancers, musicians and singers put on a number of performances, while singer and TV presenter Aled Jones was an audience favourite, even if he did fluff his lines on the autocue.

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise.

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise. - Credit: Archant

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise.

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise.

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise. - Credit: Archant

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise.

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise. - Credit: Archant

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise.

The congregation belts them out for the BBC's Songs of Praise. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991.

BBC's Songs of Praise comes to Thursford in 1991. - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard ahead of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Video

Lampard to be new City boss - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Elveden sex assault on runner

Suffolk Constabulary | Video

Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Russell Alexander

Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Nigel Legg

South Norfolk District Council

Councillor suspended for saying cheaper homes will bring "feral youths"

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon