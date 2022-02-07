Seahenge goes on show in London

Wendy George's photo of Seahenge which was discovered on Holme Beach. - Credit: Wendy George

Parts of an ancient timber circle found on a Norfolk beach have been moved to London to take part in a major new exhibition.

The Bronze Age relic, which became known as Seahenge, was excavated from the beach at Holme, near Hunstanton, in early 1999.

Scientists later said it was built in 2049BC and that the number of axe marks used in its construction showed society was more advanced than had previously been believed.

After being preserved, the timbers and central oak stump went on show at Lynn Museum.

Now some of its timbers have been taken to the British Museum to form part of the World of Stonehenge display, which will run from February 17 - July 17.

A report to West Norfolk council's museums committee says: "Seahenge chimes with many of the themes to be explored in the exhibition - relationships with the natural world, cosmology and community involvement in the past and the present.

"This partnership with the British Museum is a significant opportunity for Norfolk Museums Service and Lynn Museum to give prominence to Seahenge for an international audience."