Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

17 adorable photos of Queen Elizabeth II before she acceded to the throne

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 5:00 PM June 1, 2022
Princess Elizabeth daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King and Queen of England) waves from a carriage in 1928

Princess Elizabeth - daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King and Queen of England) - waves from the carriage as she drives in London in 1928. - Credit: PA

As the longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has witnessed tremendous changes in her seventy years of service.

A world war, 14 prime ministers, the first man on the moon and the birth of the internet – these are only some of the major developments she has seen. 

But today we are stepping back in time to the 1920s and 1930s with these heartwarming pictures of Her Majesty as a princess before she became queen. 

The Queen Mother with her husband, King George VI with daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1926

The Queen Mother (then the Duchess of York) with her husband, King George VI (then the Duke of York), and their daughter Queen Elizabeth II at her christening in May 1926. - Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of York with King George V and Queen Mary and Princess Elizabeth, on the balcon

The Duke and Duchess of York with King George V and Queen Mary and Princess Elizabeth, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Date: June 27, 1927. - Credit: PA

She was born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in the early hours of April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street, in Mayfair, London.

The first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, she was joined in the family household by her sister, Princess Margaret, four years later.

Two-year-old Princess Margaret (seated) with her sister Princess Elizabeth, aged seven.

Two-year-old Princess Margaret (seated) with her sister Princess Elizabeth, aged seven. Date: January 1, 1933. - Credit: PA

Please enjoy these old photos of the Queen when she was Princess Elizabeth as a celebration of her life and service in this historic Platinum Jubilee year. 

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store. 

Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubileeFind shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.

Princess Elizabeth waves to crowds as she arrives back in Piccadilly.

Princess Elizabeth waves to crowds as she arrives back in Piccadilly. Date: May 3, 1928. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth in the park.

Princess Elizabeth in the park on March 1, 1929. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth and a Highland Regiment drummer, during a visit to Scotland in 1929

Princess Elizabeth and a Highland Regiment drummer, during a visit to Scotland. Date: January 1, 1929.

Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York.

Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York. Date: July 1, 1930. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth arriving with her mother, the Duchess of York, at The Royal Tournament at Olympia

Princess Elizabeth arriving with her mother, the Duchess of York, at The Royal Tournament at Olympia. Date: June 5, 1931 - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth arriving at the 16th century church at Balcombe, Sussex, for a wedding in 1931

Princess Elizabeth arriving at the 16th century church at Balcombe, Sussex, for the wedding of Lady May Cambridge and Captain Henry Abel Smith. Date: October 24, 1931.

Princess Elizabeth walking through the rain to visit the Royal Tournament at Olympia in Lin London, 1932

Princess Elizabeth walking bareheaded through the rain to visit the Royal Tournament at Olympia in London. Date: May 27, 1932. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) on a tricycle in the park

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) on a tricycle in the park. Date: January 1, 1933. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth spending her 7th birthday riding her favourite pony in Windsor Great Park.

Princess Elizabeth spending her 7th birthday riding her favourite pony in Windsor Great Park. Date: April 23, 1933. - Credit: PA

The Duchess of York (centre) and her two small daughters Princess Elizabeth (left) and her sister Princess Margaret in 1933.

The Duchess of York (centre) and her two small daughters Princess Elizabeth (left) and her sister Princess Margaret (front) at a Disabled ex-soldiers sale of work at 35 Lowndes Square in London. Date: May 16, 1933. - Credit: PA

The Duchess of York (centre) and her two daughters, Princess Elizabeth (2nd right) and Princess Marg

The Duchess of York (centre) and her two daughters, Princess Elizabeth (2nd right) and Princess Margaret Rose (right), at a disabled soldiers sale of work at 35 Lowndes Square, London. Date: May 16, 1933. - Credit: PA

The Duchess of York, with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, arriving at Olympia for the Inte

The Duchess of York, with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, arriving at Olympia for the International Horse show. Date: June 26, 1934.

Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the Duke of York, later King George VI, and bridesmaid to her uncle in 1935

Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the Duke of York, later King George VI, and bridesmaid to her uncle, the Duke of Gloucester. Date: November 6, 1935. - Credit: PA

