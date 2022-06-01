17 adorable photos of Queen Elizabeth II before she acceded to the throne

Princess Elizabeth - daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King and Queen of England) - waves from the carriage as she drives in London in 1928. - Credit: PA

As the longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has witnessed tremendous changes in her seventy years of service.

A world war, 14 prime ministers, the first man on the moon and the birth of the internet – these are only some of the major developments she has seen.

But today we are stepping back in time to the 1920s and 1930s with these heartwarming pictures of Her Majesty as a princess before she became queen.

The Queen Mother (then the Duchess of York) with her husband, King George VI (then the Duke of York), and their daughter Queen Elizabeth II at her christening in May 1926. - Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of York with King George V and Queen Mary and Princess Elizabeth, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Date: June 27, 1927. - Credit: PA

She was born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in the early hours of April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street, in Mayfair, London.

The first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, she was joined in the family household by her sister, Princess Margaret, four years later.

Two-year-old Princess Margaret (seated) with her sister Princess Elizabeth, aged seven. Date: January 1, 1933. - Credit: PA

Please enjoy these old photos of the Queen when she was Princess Elizabeth as a celebration of her life and service in this historic Platinum Jubilee year.

Princess Elizabeth waves to crowds as she arrives back in Piccadilly. Date: May 3, 1928. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth in the park on March 1, 1929. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth and a Highland Regiment drummer, during a visit to Scotland. Date: January 1, 1929.

Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York. Date: July 1, 1930. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth arriving with her mother, the Duchess of York, at The Royal Tournament at Olympia. Date: June 5, 1931 - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth arriving at the 16th century church at Balcombe, Sussex, for the wedding of Lady May Cambridge and Captain Henry Abel Smith. Date: October 24, 1931.

Princess Elizabeth walking bareheaded through the rain to visit the Royal Tournament at Olympia in London. Date: May 27, 1932. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) on a tricycle in the park. Date: January 1, 1933. - Credit: PA

Princess Elizabeth spending her 7th birthday riding her favourite pony in Windsor Great Park. Date: April 23, 1933. - Credit: PA

The Duchess of York (centre) and her two small daughters Princess Elizabeth (left) and her sister Princess Margaret (front) at a Disabled ex-soldiers sale of work at 35 Lowndes Square in London. Date: May 16, 1933. - Credit: PA

The Duchess of York (centre) and her two daughters, Princess Elizabeth (2nd right) and Princess Margaret Rose (right), at a disabled soldiers sale of work at 35 Lowndes Square, London. Date: May 16, 1933. - Credit: PA

The Duchess of York, with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, arriving at Olympia for the International Horse show. Date: June 26, 1934.