Can you spot yourself amongst the Caister Rockabillies jiving up a storm?

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:41 AM December 4, 2021
Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

In March, 1979, Rockabillies pressed their drainpipe trousers, brushed down their crepe-soled shoes and put on their circle skirts and petticoats for a weekend of live music and jiving.

Over 2,000 rock and roll fans from all over Europe flocked to Caister Holiday Centre.

Enthusiasts browsed through record stalls in search of favourite bands - most with a comb stuck in a hip pocket, ready to pull out for a regular flicking back of the duck’s tail hairstyle of the Teds.

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

A big line-up of groups included the Flying Saucers and Matchbox. Among the singers was Ray Campi from the United States, described as a rising star of Elvis quality.

Sadly, Ray passed away earlier this year, but he certainly made a lasting impression on the Rockabilly community, being admitted to the Rockabilly Hall of Fame

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Caister rock and roll weekend Mar 1979.

The Rock and Roll weekend at Caister Holiday Centre, March, 1979. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Are you pictured in any of these photographs, or do you have a picture to share? Email norfolkcontributors@archant.co.uk.

