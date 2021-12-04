Can you spot yourself amongst the Caister Rockabillies jiving up a storm?
- Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall
In March, 1979, Rockabillies pressed their drainpipe trousers, brushed down their crepe-soled shoes and put on their circle skirts and petticoats for a weekend of live music and jiving.
Over 2,000 rock and roll fans from all over Europe flocked to Caister Holiday Centre.
Enthusiasts browsed through record stalls in search of favourite bands - most with a comb stuck in a hip pocket, ready to pull out for a regular flicking back of the duck’s tail hairstyle of the Teds.
A big line-up of groups included the Flying Saucers and Matchbox. Among the singers was Ray Campi from the United States, described as a rising star of Elvis quality.
Sadly, Ray passed away earlier this year, but he certainly made a lasting impression on the Rockabilly community, being admitted to the Rockabilly Hall of Fame
Are you pictured in any of these photographs, or do you have a picture to share? Email norfolkcontributors@archant.co.uk.
