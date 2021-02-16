Gallery
Don’t panic! Revisiting days when Dad’s Army was filmed in Norfolk
- Credit: Archant Library
Any Dad’s Army fan knows the show is set in the fictional town of Walmington-on-Sea on the south coast of England.
But you’d be as hapless as Private Pike if you tried to locate scenes from the cult comedy classic in that particular corner of Britain.
In fact, much of the beloved BBC 1 sitcom, written by David Croft and Jimmy Perry, was filmed in Norfolk.
The programme was based on the Local Defence Volunteers - later the Home Guard - in the Second World War and many of the episodes feature recognisable county locations.
These include Thetford, Diss, Winterton and Sheringham.
Members of the cast and crew often stayed in The Bell or Anchor hotels in Thetford.
And their number was boosted by an army of extras from the town and surrounding areas, particularly members of the Thetford Music and Drama Society or the Thetford Senior Citizens’ Club.
Dad’s Army ran for nine series with 80 episodes between 1968 and 1977.
The sitcom later spawned a stage show, film and radio series before a revival for the silver screen in 2016.
What are your memories of Dad’s Army being filmed in Norfolk? Did you meet the cast or maybe even feature in an episode?
Contact benjamin.craske@archant.co.uk if you have a connection to the series and would like to share it.