Betty Scully, 95, with daughter Sally Gaskin, is looking forward to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of her peer and namesake Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Louise Chapman

The Platinum Jubilee will be a big occasion for Betty Scully, from King's Lynn.

Betty, now 95, was was named after Her Majesty. She said: “I’m very proud that she is my Queen. I still think of her as that poor young woman landed with such huge responsibility.”

Born in December 1926. she was named Dorothy after her mother but always known as Betty – short for her middle name Elizabeth.

When they were both aged around eight, Betty saw Princess Elizabeth at a military tattoo she attended with her father, army brigadier Leslie Rogers, mother and brother Frank (known as Boy).

Around the same time Boy lined the streets with the Royal Military Academy, for a grand procession for the Silver Jubilee of King George V and Betty recalls sitting on her father’s shoulders to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen Mary.





Betty Scully in her finery for the difficult 75th commemoration of VE Day in 2020. - Credit: Louise Chapman

Betty recalls being taken to the hall at boarding school to listen to a radio announcement that Edward VIII was to abdicate to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson.

The Second World War began when Betty was 13. Her brother joined the army, he survived Dunkirk but later died in a plane crash.

Betty recalls watching the Coronation in 1953 on a television given to her as a wedding gift.

She said: “My father was terribly concerned the TV might not work so although there were no programmes on before the coronation, we had to have it on with a black screen for about an hour beforehand. My father stood to attention when The Queen was crowned and insisted we all stand too."





Betty Scully, 95, of South Wootton, with a selection of royal commemoration mugs from across the years, is looking forward to the Jubilee. - Credit: Louise Chapman

A few months later Betty gave birth to her first daughter Sally, followed by Timothy and Julian.

After being widowed in 1976 by the death of her husband Derrick Straker. Betty married widower Ley, inherited four step children James, Nicholas, Christopher and Veronica and moved to West Norfolk. She lost Ley in 2004. The former nurse and midwife has 12 grandchildren.

Like many living near Sandringham, Betty has sometimes occasionally bumped into members of the Royal Family.

They include the Duchess of York at Knights Hill swimming pool when princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were small and attended panto in Hunstanton when Princess Diana was there with Princes William and Harry.

She plans to celebrate the jubilee at a family party.



