The Norfolk death that ushered in a new era

Seventy years ago this week, a death in Norfolk ended one era and ushered in another.

Now, as the anniversary of the passing of George VI at the Sandringham estate on February 6, 1952, and the accession of Elizabeth II draws near, a friend of the Royals has shared her memories of a milestone in history.

Crowds line the lanes between Sandringham and the Royal Station at Wolferton - Credit: Archant Archive

Lady Anne Glenconner's parents, the 5th Earl and Countess of Leicester, were close friends with the king, who was 56 when he died. His Majesty had been a frequent visitor to the Leicesters' family home at Holkham Hall, a few miles from Sandringham.

George VI, who died at Sandringham on February 6, 1952 - Credit: Archant Archive

Now 89, Lady Anne was a teenager when the death was announced.

The king's cortege arrives at the Royal Station at Wolferton - Credit: Archant Archive

"I still remember the shock when the king died.

"My parents had only seen him a few days before. He was ill, but no-one expected him to die.

Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth and King George VI at Sandringham in 1946 - Credit: EDP Library

She added: "My mother had a lovely letter from Princess Margaret [the late king's younger daughter] afterwards.

"She said her father had died on the most beautiful Norfolk day, with the sun coming up and the geese flying overhead - the sort of day he would have loved.

"The king loved Sandringham, it was his favourite place - he was a real countryman."

News of the king's death broke within hours of his servant finding George VI had passed away in his bed - Credit: Archant Archive

The king had been unwell for some time, suffering from cancer. His elder daughter Princess Elizabeth was his heir to the throne.

The 25-year-old princess, who was staying in Kenya with her husband, Prince Philip, flew back to London, where she touched down as Queen.

She travelled immediately to Sandringham, where her father lay in the tiny church with a vigil mounted by estate workers.

A few days later, on February 9, thousands lined the tree-lined lanes between Sandringham and the nearby Royal Station at Wolferton, as the king left Norfolk for the final time as his body was taken to London by train for his funeral.

The new Queen, Elizabeth II, pictured shortly after arriving back in London following the death of her father, George VI - Credit: PA

Lady Anne was among the crowds.

Lady Glenconner, whose childhood at the haunted Holkham Hall have inspired her new novel, A Haunting at Holkham. - Credit: Hal Shinnie

She still recalls the king's funeral cortege setting off from Sandringham.

"There were people lining the railway the whole way," she said. "People always thought the Royal Family belonged to Norfolk, they were very proud.

