The four Norfolk trails being created to celebrate the Jubilee

A new trail has been added to Thetford Forest highlighting the heritage of the area. Picture: Marc Betts - Credit: Archant

As part of Norfolk's Jubilee celebrations, four cross-country trails are being created.

The trails are being adapted from existing footpaths, which are being upgraded and improved.

Deputy Lieutenant Thomas Courtauld, who is overseeing the project, said: "We hope the development of the Platinum Jubilee Trails encourages greater access to the great Norfolk outdoors as it combines many of the elements that have been identified as important in the jubilee celebrations, including accessibility to the natural world, encouraging exercise and outdoor experience, potential education and well-being benefits and a strong environmental message.”

Thomas Courtauld, who is overseeing the Platinum Jubilee trails - Credit: Norfolk Lieutenancy

So far, four routes have been identified.

A dedicated trail linking Hunstanton to Dersingham, will incorporate elements of the existing footpath network.

It will also include a section of disused railway line between Dersingham and Ingoldisthorpe providing almost 2km of new greenway.

The Platinum Jubilee Trail between Hunstanton and Dersingham - Credit: Google

There is also potential to extend the route to Castle Rising which will establish a recognised route from King’s Lynn to Hunstanton.

A trail will be dedicated linking the Gressenhall Environmental Hub to Dereham town centre to provide a safe and direct route for visitors on foot and bike.

It will include approx 2km of route surfacing improvements as well as a new footbridge into Gressenshall and new gateway features at the start and end of the trail.

The Platinum Jubilee Trail between Gressenhall and Dereham - Credit: Google

The trail will incorporating the proposed Gressenhall arboretum and tree nursery, both to be dedicated to The Platinum Jubilee, and running through the Wendling Beck Project, a regenerative landscape scheme.

An enhanced trail connecting Great Yarmouth to Lowestoft will connect the two coastal towns in a sustainable mway.

Improvements are to be made to the current Great Yarmouth Cycle Route with a focus on the Gorleston-on-Sea to Hopton section as a partnership project with Suffolk County Council.

The Platinum Jubilee Trail between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft - Credit: Google

They include resurfacing part of the route and creating new signage, while the route would link into to the new cycle crossing being incorporated into the third river crossing development in Lowestoft.

A new trail will link Gayton to Castle Acre, primarily using newly dedicated paths across the Westacre Estate.

The trail will run through a new and large scale environmental scheme in the Nar Valley.

The Platinum Jubilee trail between Gayton and Castle Acre - Credit: Google















