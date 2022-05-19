West Norfolk gets set to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Credit: Ian Burt
West Norfolk claims a special affinity with the Queen and Royal Family, with both Sandringham and Anmer Hall a stone's throw from King's Lynn.
And the borough's certainly pushing the boat put when it comes to celebrations.
Brancaster
Friday, June 3 (9.30am - 12.30pm) Tennis fun activities at Deepdale and Brancaster Staithe Tennis Club.
Friday, June 3 (2pm - 5pm) American Style Tennis Tournament 2pm - 5pm for adults or capable young people.
Friday, June 3 Best decorated Jubilee bike competition. Bring your bike to the village hall by 3pm.
Saturday, June 4 Brancaster Village Show at the village hall from 10.30am. Scarecrow competition, bake off, flower and craft competitions. The show will be followed by a tea and screenings of The Derby and Party from the Palace in the 71 Club at 6.00pm.
Most Read
- 1 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
- 2 Green light for park and ride, drive throughs and offices near Norwich
- 3 'We will always miss you' - tributes to QEH pharmacist who died in A47 crash
- 4 Fears over town gridlock as years of A11 improvement works begin
- 5 Police called to 'altercation' between pupils at Norfolk school
- 6 Tractor stopped on A11 found to have faulty brakes
- 7 Norfolk holiday cottage business sold to a leading lettings agency
- 8 'Blood rain' could fall this week as thunderstorms move in
- 9 'It's just not viable anymore' - Pub near Great Yarmouth closes
- 10 Long delays after person cut out of car on A1065
Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 Jubilee treasure hunt. Maps from Brancaster Village Stores.
Sunday, June 5 (12-noon - 3pm) Jubilee Tea at the White Horse, tickets £30.
Sunday June 5 (1 - 5pm) National Trust Day at the Seaside, Brancaster Beach with kite flying, rounders, and a sandcastle building competition.
Dersingham
Saturday, June 4 (12-noon - 5pm) Jubilee Fun Day on the Recreation Ground.
Sunday, June 5 (12-noon - 4pm) Jubilee Big Lunch on the Recreation Ground.
Downham Market
Sunday, June 5 Children's rides, escape room in a box, music and fun in the town centre, cafe in Town Hall serving light refreshments and the Jubilee tart.
East and West Rudham
Saturday, June 4 (10am - 1pm) Platinum Jubilee Yard Sale and open gardens (12-noon - 3pm).
Sunday, June 5 (11am - 5pm) Platinum Jubilee picnic on the Village Green.
Feltwell
Monday, May 30 Village scarecrow competition.
Thursday, June 2 (7pm) Party in the meadow with fireworks and live music on Porters Meadow.
Saturday, June 4 (12-noon) Village fete on the playing field.
Fincham
Saturday, June 4 (11am - 4pm) Village fete at the memorial hall.
Hunstanton
Thursday, June 2 (12-noon - 8.45pm) Music festival on the Lower Green.
Friday, June 3 (10am - 4.30pm) Fun day in the Town Hall, includes coffee morning, raffle, tea dance and singalong.
Saturday June 4 (7.30pm) Platinum Jubilee GFala in the Town Hall, tickets £7.
King's Lynn
Friday, June 3 (11.55am) A Queen's Jubilee Parade will march through town to King's Staithe Square. Live music on stage in King’s Staithe Square until 10pm and activities during the day for children.
Saturday, June 4 (12-noon - 10pm) Live music on King's Staithe Square.
Sunday, June 5 (11am - 5.45pm) Jubilee picnic and fun day in The Walks.
Sunday, June 5 (12-noon - 5pm) Street party in Windsor Road.
Old Hunstanton
Sunday, June 6 (12-noon - 4pm) Family fun day in the village hall.
Snettisham
Saturday, June 4 (8am) Jubilee Race at the Sailing Club.
Saturday, June 4 (1pm) Free Fun Day at Snettisham Memorial Hall Field.
Sunday, June 5 ( 11am) Sailing Club open to all for Jubilee lunch.
Sunday, June 5 (12-noon) Big Sunday Lunch on Memorial Hall Field in marquee.
Tilney All Saints
Thursday, June 2 (10am - 4pm) Tilney All Saints Memories Group are holding an exhibition of local residents' memories at the village hall, Residents will be invited to contribute items for a time capsule.
Friday, June 3 (10am - 4pm) Exhibition of Royal-themed paintings at the village hall.
Saturday, June, 4 (2.15pm) Tea party at the village hall. Tickets free but must be booked in advance on 01553 828193 or 01553 340796.
Wereham
Friday, June 3 (3pm) Jubilee art exhibition at the church.
Friday, June 3 (3.30pm - 5.30pm) Concert by the Hilgay Silver Band outside the church.
Saturday, June 4 Wereham Big Jubilee Fun Day with food, drink and entertainment at the village hall.
Saturday, June 4 Concert and barbecue at the George and Dragon.
Sunday, June 5, (1pm) Big Lunch in the Village Square from 1pm onwards.