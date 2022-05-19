West Norfolk gets set to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Communities across west Norfolk will be pulling out the stops to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ian Burt

West Norfolk claims a special affinity with the Queen and Royal Family, with both Sandringham and Anmer Hall a stone's throw from King's Lynn.

And the borough's certainly pushing the boat put when it comes to celebrations.

Brancaster

Friday, June 3 (9.30am - 12.30pm) Tennis fun activities at Deepdale and Brancaster Staithe Tennis Club.

Friday, June 3 (2pm - 5pm) American Style Tennis Tournament 2pm - 5pm for adults or capable young people.

Friday, June 3 Best decorated Jubilee bike competition. Bring your bike to the village hall by 3pm.

Saturday, June 4 Brancaster Village Show at the village hall from 10.30am. Scarecrow competition, bake off, flower and craft competitions. The show will be followed by a tea and screenings of The Derby and Party from the Palace in the 71 Club at 6.00pm.

Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 Jubilee treasure hunt. Maps from Brancaster Village Stores.

Sunday, June 5 (12-noon - 3pm) Jubilee Tea at the White Horse, tickets £30.

Sunday June 5 (1 - 5pm) National Trust Day at the Seaside, Brancaster Beach with kite flying, rounders, and a sandcastle building competition.

Brancaster's Jubilee celebrations will include a sandcastle competition on the beach - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Dersingham

Saturday, June 4 (12-noon - 5pm) Jubilee Fun Day on the Recreation Ground.

Sunday, June 5 (12-noon - 4pm) Jubilee Big Lunch on the Recreation Ground.

Downham Market

Sunday, June 5 Children's rides, escape room in a box, music and fun in the town centre, cafe in Town Hall serving light refreshments and the Jubilee tart.

East and West Rudham

Saturday, June 4 (10am - 1pm) Platinum Jubilee Yard Sale and open gardens (12-noon - 3pm).

Sunday, June 5 (11am - 5pm) Platinum Jubilee picnic on the Village Green.

Feltwell

Monday, May 30 Village scarecrow competition.

Thursday, June 2 (7pm) Party in the meadow with fireworks and live music on Porters Meadow.

Saturday, June 4 (12-noon) Village fete on the playing field.

Fincham

Saturday, June 4 (11am - 4pm) Village fete at the memorial hall.

Hunstanton

Thursday, June 2 (12-noon - 8.45pm) Music festival on the Lower Green.

There will be live music on the Green at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Friday, June 3 (10am - 4.30pm) Fun day in the Town Hall, includes coffee morning, raffle, tea dance and singalong.

Saturday June 4 (7.30pm) Platinum Jubilee GFala in the Town Hall, tickets £7.

King's Lynn

Friday, June 3 (11.55am) A Queen's Jubilee Parade will march through town to King's Staithe Square. Live music on stage in King’s Staithe Square until 10pm and activities during the day for children.

Saturday, June 4 (12-noon - 10pm) Live music on King's Staithe Square.

Sunday, June 5 (11am - 5.45pm) Jubilee picnic and fun day in The Walks.

Sunday, June 5 (12-noon - 5pm) Street party in Windsor Road.

Old Hunstanton

Sunday, June 6 (12-noon - 4pm) Family fun day in the village hall.

Snettisham

Saturday, June 4 (8am) Jubilee Race at the Sailing Club.

Parties, picnics and big lunches are being held across the region on Sunday - Credit: Matthew Usher

Saturday, June 4 (1pm) Free Fun Day at Snettisham Memorial Hall Field.

Sunday, June 5 ( 11am) Sailing Club open to all for Jubilee lunch.

Sunday, June 5 (12-noon) Big Sunday Lunch on Memorial Hall Field in marquee.

Tilney All Saints

Thursday, June 2 (10am - 4pm) Tilney All Saints Memories Group are holding an exhibition of local residents' memories at the village hall, Residents will be invited to contribute items for a time capsule.

Friday, June 3 (10am - 4pm) Exhibition of Royal-themed paintings at the village hall.

Saturday, June, 4 (2.15pm) Tea party at the village hall. Tickets free but must be booked in advance on 01553 828193 or 01553 340796.

Wereham

Ukranian singer Olena Polyvach and her daughter Victoria, who have been offered a home by a familynear Downham Market. Mrs Polyvach will be singing at Wereham's Platinum Jubilee celebrations to thank the community which has adopted her - Credit: Chris Bishop

Friday, June 3 (3pm) Jubilee art exhibition at the church.

Friday, June 3 (3.30pm - 5.30pm) Concert by the Hilgay Silver Band outside the church.

Saturday, June 4 Wereham Big Jubilee Fun Day with food, drink and entertainment at the village hall.

Saturday, June 4 Concert and barbecue at the George and Dragon.

Sunday, June 5, (1pm) Big Lunch in the Village Square from 1pm onwards.