In pictures: Fond memories of Prince Philip in Norfolk

Published: 5:00 AM April 13, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh greets the crowds on arrival at the Guildhall of St. George, King's Lynn. Dated 23 October 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

The nation is continuing to mourn after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip at the age of 99.

Duke of Edinburgh at Yarmouth Bird's Eye frozen foods factory. Dated: November 18th, 1960 - Credit: Archant Library

He was the longest-serving consort in British history and as part of his service he made several high profile trips to Norfolk.

Beyond regular visits to the Sandringham Estate, the Duke of Edinburgh came for royal duties including appearances at Bacton gas terminal, the Broads at Ranworth and Birds Eye at Great Yarmouth.

The Duke of Edinburgh inspects Great Yarmouth Sea Cadet Unit during a visit in 1979. Dated: June 1979. - Credit: Archant Library

While this might be a sad moment of national mourning, there is comfort in remembering and celebrating his legacy in our local area.

Please enjoy this gallery of photos of Prince Philip in Norfolk from our archive.

The Queen and Prince Philip, accompanied by Mr Timothy Colman, President of the Norfolk Naturalists Trust, arrive at Ranworth Broad. Martin Broom is at the helm. Dated: November 25th, 1971 - Credit: Archant Library

The Duke of Edinburgh visited Bacton gas installations in June 1969. Our photo records the visit, with the Duke talking to various officials at the site. - Credit: Archant Library

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at Cantley sugar beet factory. Dated: December 2, 1954. - Credit: Archant Library

The Duke of Edinburgh opens the tail sluice at King's Lynn, walking past saluting sailors. Dated: October 24, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip with children from Taverham School in one of the tents at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 30 June 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

The Duke of Edinburgh with boys in the hall at Gresham School. Dated: September 26, 1955. - Credit: Archant Library

Prince Philip visits RAF Marham. Dated: November 30, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Prince Philip visiting The Norfolk Club with Lady Knollys. Dated: 2008. - Credit: Archant Library

The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip shares a joke with a worker on an Anglia Canners production line at King's Lynn during his visit. The Duke was visiting the factory and Anglia Frozen Foods, to see how the pea crop from the Royal Estate was processed. His packed five and a half hour schedule also included a visit to Campbell's Soups. Dated: November 3 1978. - Credit: Archant Library



