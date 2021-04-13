News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

In pictures: Fond memories of Prince Philip in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 5:00 AM April 13, 2021   
The Duke of Edinburgh greets the crowds on arrival at the Guildhall of St. George, King's Lynn in 1959

The Duke of Edinburgh greets the crowds on arrival at the Guildhall of St. George, King's Lynn. Dated 23 October 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

The nation is continuing to mourn after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip at the age of 99.

Duke of Edinburgh at Yarmouth Bird's Eye frozen foods factory.Dated: November 18th, 1960

Duke of Edinburgh at Yarmouth Bird's Eye frozen foods factory. Dated: November 18th, 1960 - Credit: Archant Library

He was the longest-serving consort in British history and as part of his service he made several high profile trips to Norfolk.

Beyond regular visits to the Sandringham Estate, the Duke of Edinburgh came for royal duties including appearances at Bacton gas terminal, the Broads at Ranworth and Birds Eye at Great Yarmouth. 

The Duke of Edinburgh inspects Great Yarmouth Sea Cadet Unit during a visit in June 1979.

The Duke of Edinburgh inspects Great Yarmouth Sea Cadet Unit during a visit in 1979. Dated: June 1979. - Credit: Archant Library

While this might be a sad moment of national mourning, there is comfort in remembering and celebrating his legacy in our local area.

Please enjoy this gallery of photos of Prince Philip in Norfolk from our archive.    

The Queen and Prince Philip at Ranworth Broad in 1971

The Queen and Prince Philip, accompanied by Mr Timothy Colman, President of the Norfolk Naturalists Trust, arrive at Ranworth Broad. Martin Broom is at the helm. Dated: November 25th, 1971 - Credit: Archant Library

The Duke of Edinburgh at Bacton Gas Terminal in June 1969

The Duke of Edinburgh visited Bacton gas installations in June 1969. Our photo records the visit, with the Duke talking to various officials at the site. - Credit: Archant Library

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at Cantley sugar beet factory in 1954.

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at Cantley sugar beet factory. Dated: December 2, 1954. - Credit: Archant Library

The Duke of Edinburgh opens the tail sluice at King's Lynn, walking past saluting sailors in 1959.

The Duke of Edinburgh opens the tail sluice at King's Lynn, walking past saluting sailors. Dated: October 24, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Prince Philip with children from Taverham School in one of the tents at the Royal Norfolk Show 30 June 1999.

The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip with children from Taverham School in one of the tents at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 30 June 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

The Duke of Edinburgh with boys in the hall at Gresham School 1955.

The Duke of Edinburgh with boys in the hall at Gresham School. Dated: September 26, 1955. - Credit: Archant Library

Prince Philip visits RAF Marham in 1959.

Prince Philip visits RAF Marham. Dated: November 30, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Prince Philip visiting The Norfolk Club with Lady Knollys. Dated: 2008. 

Prince Philip visiting The Norfolk Club with Lady Knollys. Dated: 2008. - Credit: Archant Library

Duke of Edinburgh in King's Lynn in 1978

The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip shares a joke with a worker on an Anglia Canners production line at King's Lynn during his visit. The Duke was visiting the factory and Anglia Frozen Foods, to see how the pea crop from the Royal Estate was processed. His packed five and a half hour schedule also included a visit to Campbell's Soups. Dated: November 3 1978. - Credit: Archant Library


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

Updated

Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Peter Crouch drove to Great Yarmouth once - and wasn't impressed

Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus