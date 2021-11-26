Pandas to pythons: A look back at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens over time

Norfolk families have been getting up close and personal with exotic creatures for decades.

Since opening in 1979 Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens has been home to the likes of tigers, crocodiles and monkeys.

The site was first opened by Ken Sims after he returned from Malaya where he had been a rubber planter, poisonous snake farmer and a crocodile keeper.

Mr Sims had previously supplied zoos in Europe and America with rare species and spent time at the National Zoo of Malaysia.

Thrigby Hall owner, Ken Simms (left) and reptile keeper Andy Whittred checking that the female saltwater crocodile at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Park. - Credit: Archant 2001

And it was through his work that he realised how progressive zoos could play a positive role in helping save species from extinction and led to the design of the wildlife gardens, near the village of Filby.

Generations of families have since been able to enjoy its beautiful grounds as well as close encounters with all of its animals.

Although the gardens have changed over the years, the zoos care for its inhabitants and passion for conservation work has remained the same.

Iggy the alligator at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens, August 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Today it is home to tigers, snow leopards, red pandas, meerkats, gibbons, otters, alligators, crocodiles, reptiles and birds.

Scott Bird started working at Thrigby in 1998 and was mentored by Mr Sims before took over the title of zoo director.

He said: “I started work at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens shortly after graduating from DeMonfort University Lincoln after studying my degree in Equine Science in the summer of 1998.

"The job was only supposed to be for a couple of months as a pair of hands building their new leopard enclosure.

Tigers at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens, February 4, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

“Over the years I was mentored by Ken learning about the animals of the park their needs and requirements and also how to deal with the public facing side of the business.

“I have always enjoyed my role at Thrigby as no two days are ever the same.

He added: “When Ken retired from the day-to-day running of the park in 2015, I took over the role of zoo director.

Monkeys at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens, August 8, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

“This role has been challenged by the global pandemic but we are optimistic and looking to the future. We have been humbled by the support this past year.

“I am excited for the future of and plans are underway for the swamp house renovations and redesign of the Tiger enclosure."

Tiger cubs at Thrigby Hall, 13 October 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Head reptile keeper Andy Whittred with the Burmese Python at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. - Credit: Archant Library

Karen Chapman and Ken Simms from Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens with the giant Burmese python. - Credit: Archant Library

Snow leopard at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens, January 4, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Tigers at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens, February 4, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

A Lar Gibbon with its baby at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in 2014. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Amur leopard called Skodje pictured at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in 2015. - Credit: James Bass/Archant

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in 2015. Pictured is Ken Sims (centre) with three long serving members of staff. Scott Bird is Zoo Director, Carol Payne is responsible for the shop and tearooms and Lynda Barnes is Head Keeper. - Credit: Archant

A Gibbon at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. Pictured in 2015. - Credit: Archant

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens keeper Sophie Hodds with Lar Gibbons. Pictured in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Ken Sims, director of Thrigby Hall. Pictured in 2014. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens, Filby, Great Yarmouth. Ken Sims next to the Sumatran Tiger enclosure. - Credit: Archant

The Sumatran Tiger at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Archant

The treetop walk at Thrigby wildlife gardens. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Archant

The treetop walk at Thrigby wildlife gardens. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Archant

Red Pandas at Thrigby Wildlife Park, near Yarmouth. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Archant

Matthew Rafe from Thurston Air Cadets in Suffolk spent at day in the tank of a Burmese Python at Thirgby Hall Wildlife Park in Norfolk. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Archant

Leopard cub at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Thrigby, Norfolk. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Archant

Amur Leopard at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Archant

A siamang shows off to visitors at Thrigby. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

Louis the alligator at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. - Credit: Archant

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. Walkway through the water. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. High up on one of the walks. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

Saltwater crocodile at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Park. - Credit: Archant



