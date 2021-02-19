Gallery
From seaside rock to pick 'n' mix: Remembering old sweet shops in Norfolk
- Credit: Archant Library
Certain tastes and smells have a way of transporting us back in time.
The chocolatey aroma wafting from the Caley's factory in Norwich. Sugary seaside rock from Docwra's on trips to Great Yarmouth beach. The dazzling array of colours in the Woolworths confectionery section before going to the cinema.
For those of us with a sweet tooth growing up in Norfolk, we will remember trips to our nearest local sweet shops with great fondness.
Some may have closed and certain sweets might no longer be on the shelves.
But it is hard not to feel a twinge of nostalgia for the happy memories wrapped up in these places.
Please enjoy these old photos of sweet shops in Norfolk from our archives.
Where did you buy sweets in Norfolk and what did you choose? Let us know in the comments below.
Most Read
- 1 Hair salon up for sale as boss accuses government of 'letting us fail'
- 2 Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton
- 3 Norfolk customers hit in pocket as Tesco charges twice
- 4 Fishermen catch amazing orange octopus off north Norfolk
- 5 15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory
- 6 No takers, so RAF Marham's Victor bomber dismantled for scrap
- 7 Second unexploded bomb found on Norfolk beach
- 8 Former Magic Kingdom set to be turned into builders' merchants
- 9 Relief at CCTV for city road after decade of muggings and drug deals
- 10 'It absolutely stinks' - Lake of sewage forms behind houses