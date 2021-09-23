What was your favourite Norfolk toy shop?

Published: 5:30 AM September 23, 2021

Do you still have any of your cuddly toys from childhood like this monkey at a toy shop in Stalham? Dated: December 4, 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

Through the years Norfolk has been heaven for any child looking for the latest toys, with a wealth of great independent toy shops across the county.

From old favourites like Kerrison's and Langley's to new additions such as Hamley's, Norfolk still has some great options when it comes to buying everything from cuddly toys to action figures.

But what was your favourite toy shop as a child and is it featured in the pictures from our archives below?

Watched by family members, a youngster sits on a trike in the toy department of Arnolds store, Great Yarmouth, in 1967. - Credit: Archant

Do you still have any of your cuddly toys from childhood like this monkey at a toy shop in Stalham? Dated: December 4, 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

Local shops have sold toys of all shapes and sizes, from this young boy in 1967 trying out a trike to this creepy looking monkey in a Stalham toy shop in 1975.

Brandon toy shop - young girl enjoying the rocking horse pic taken 24th nov 1966 10174-4 EMBARGOED TO BE USED IN FROM OUR ARCHIVES DEC 2016

Mother and child looking at dolls in a toy shop. Dated: November 16, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Langleys in 1978. - Credit: Archant library

Mother and daughter looking at Tiny Tears doll in a Beccles toy shop. Dated: December 1, 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

Beccles toy shop - Mother and daughter ! looking at Tiny Tears doll - pic taken 1st dec 1967 m6571-11a pic to be used in lets talk dec 2015 - Credit: Archant Library

King's Lynn - Shops Children Alan Hemmings is the envy of his friends as he models King's Lynn Number 1 Christmas boys' toy... a Batman outfit. Also high on the wanted list at this Lynn toy store that year were James Bond gizmos and gadgets from " The Man from Uncle " television series. Dated November 1966 Photograph C6304 Photograph and caption used in the Eastern Daily Press " Images of King's Lynn" book published 1996 - chapter Christmas Time, page 153 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Buildings K Kerrisons Toy Shop on Aylsham Road Dated 23 November 1988 Photograph -- C2234 - Credit: Archant Library

Kerrison's has stood in the city for over 40 years, while Langley's has been a Norwich icon since 1883.

Langleys, Royal Arcade in 1976. Picture submitted - Credit: Archant



