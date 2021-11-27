News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A look back at snow days in Norfolk over the years

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:48 AM November 27, 2021
Ski-ing in snow on Mousehold St James's Hill in 1964 USED IN FOA Jan 2014

Ski-ing in snow on Mousehold, St James's Hill in 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Snowmen, snowball fights and sledging are activities which have been enjoyed by generations of families.

I'm sure many of us can recall sitting by the radio, waiting to hear if your school had closed, followed by the mad dash to get to the steepest snow-covered hill.

Mousehold took on a winter sports look in Norwich yesterday when hundreds of people took to the slopes

Winter sports no Mousehold in Norwich when hundreds of people took to the slops to enjoy the snow. Pictured in December 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

With the first snowfall of the winter possibly falling this weekend, we looked back at when the county has been brought to a standstill – but plenty of fun was had. 

St James Hills, in Norwich, has always been the perfect spot for winter sports enthusiasts in the city.

St. James Hill on Mousehold became a snow playground

In February 1978, St.James Hill on Mousehold became a snow playground. - Credit: Archant Library

In February 1979, an army of volunteers are pictured clearing the roads of snow in Burnham Market.

An army of volunteers clearing the roads of snow at Burnham Market taken in February 1979.

An army of volunteers clearing the roads of snow at Burnham Market taken in February 1979. - Credit: Archant Library

Pictured here is a mother and daughter from King's Lynn who made an impressive polar bear sculpture out of snow outside of their home in March 1993.

Sharon Norgate shows her daughter Chelsea the polar bear made of snow outside their King's Lynn home

Sharon Norgate shows her daughter Chelsea the polar bear made of snow outside their King's Lynn home, March 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Youngsters can also be seen here enjoying sledging on the snow slopes at West Runton in 1985.

People enjoy sledging on the snow slopes at West Runton, near Cromer. Pictured 1985.

People enjoy sledging on the snow slopes at West Runton, near Cromer. Pictured 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Policemen in the snow, 1987. Picture: Archant Library

Policemen in the snow, 1987.  - Credit: Archant Library

Heartsease schoolgirls cross country run on Mousehold heath in the snow - Norwich

Heartsease schoolgirls cross country run on Mousehold heath in the snow - Norwich pic taken January 1968. - Credit: Archant Library

Diss mere - snow pic taken February 1969.

Diss mere pictured in February 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Lowestoft youngsters making the most of the snow as they scamper across the Ravine Bridge

Lowestoft youngsters making the most of the snow as they scamper across the Ravine Bridge which joins North Parade and Belle Vue Park. Pictured in 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Tractor clearing snow in Raveningham pictured in January 1984.

Tractor clearing snow in Raveningham pictured in January 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

Snow-bound scouts who set up their weekend camp in the grounds of How Hill, Ludham.

Snow-bound scouts who set up their weekend camp in the grounds of How Hill, Ludham. Pictured in January 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Off for some sledging fun are from the left, Harry Thompson, Josh Foot, Ben Foot and John Thompson in the Walk at King's Lynn

Off for some sledging fun are from the left, Harry Thompson, Josh Foot, Ben Foot and John Thompson in the Walk at King's Lynn in February 1994.  - Credit: Archant Library

Youngsters, in South Wootton, sledging down hills in the snow. Pictured January 1967.

Youngsters, in South Wootton, sledging down hills in the snow. Pictured January 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

Council workmen clear pavements in Norwich. Date: Dec 1981.

Frost and Snow. Council workmen clear pavements in Norwich in December 1981. - Credit: Archant

Helping hands for a driver on Cattle Market Street, as the blizzard jammed up traffic in Norwich

Shoppers help a driver on Cattle Market Street, as a blizzard jammed up traffic in Norwich in January, 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

Snowfall in Norwich looking up St. Stephens. Dated 15 February 1979.

 Snowfall in St. Stephens, Norwich. Pictured in February 1979. - Credit: Archant Library

People enjoying the snow on the nursery slopes on St James's Hill. Norwich with Brittannia Barracks in the background.

People enjoying the snow on the nursery slopes on St James's Hill. Pictured January 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

The snow is such fun for Baby and Sherry, the panto ponies, in Chapelfield gardens, Norwich, they do

The snow is such fun for Baby and Sherry, the panto ponies, in Chapelfield gardens, Norwich. Doing their best to encourage them are Roy Murrey and Rosalind Sector with The Theatre Royal's stagehand on the right. Pictured January 1981. - Credit: Archant

Norwich - Rose lane cars involved in snow chaos - pic taken February 1969

Norwich, Rose lane cars involved in snow chaos. Pictured in February 1969. - Credit: Archant Library


