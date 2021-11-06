Can you spot yourself tearing up Norfolk's skate parks in days gone-by?

A skater gets some air at Fakenham skate park. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk is now something of a skateboarders paradise, with a skate park in most of the county's towns and more picking up the sport post-lockdown thanks to its Olympic success. But were you skating during its peak in the 90s and 00s?

Community content curator, Siofra Connor, has sifted through the Eastern Daily Press archives to find some retro pictures of skaters grinding, jumping and rolling their way around Norfolk's skate parks of the past.

Skateboarding at Skatescene, St. Mary's Plain, Norwich in 1978. - Credit: Archant

In the early 00s, skateboarding took off in the county with bowls and half pipes filled with teens from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

At Yarmouth's indoor skate park in 2004, there was even a competition held by skateboarding brand Duffs, named A Day At The Seaside, which saw hoards of skateboarders descend on the town.

A skateboarder flies through the air in Bungay in February 1990. - Credit: Archant

A Bungay skate shop in 1990. - Credit: Archant

Adam Felgate in action at a Bungay skatepark in February 1990. - Credit: Archant

Members of the Lowestoft Skate Park Appeal in action at Waveney Sport Centre, Lowestoft in 2003. - Credit: EDP © 2003

A skateboarder in action at the mobile skate park at a factory in Thetford in 2004. - Credit: Archant

A new skating half pipe opens in Heartsease. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Brendan Allen, 17, on his skateboard, showing MP Henry Bellingham and West Winch Parish Councillor Gordon Dawes, how to use the new Skate park ramp at the William Burt Centre in West Winch. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

Ross Barber demonstarting his skateboarding skills on Cobholm Skate and BMX park in 2003. - Credit: Archant

Youngsters make the most of a new skate park after it was unveiled in Cobholm. - Credit: Archant

Skateboarders Terry Edwards (middle), Remi Greer (right) and Dennis Greer (left) were looking for a new skateboard park in Gorleston in the early 00s. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Skateboarder Tyler Bellis, 16, in Cobholm. - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

Young skateboarder Michael Jarvis, 22, in Lowestoft. - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

The A Day At The Seaside skating competition held at Great Yarmouth's indoor skate park in 2004. - Credit: Archant

A new skate park is built in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Skateboarder Lee Jones tries out the new mobile skate park at Windfest. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press,Archant



