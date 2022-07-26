In this fast-moving world of 21st-century selfies… let’s pause for a moment and look at the people on these postcards in days gone by.

You can imagine the pleasure these cards brought when they fell on mats. Perhaps a relative or friend looking at you.

They may have been on outings, making news for one reason or another or local characters.

Sending a picture postcard was the best and quickest way to get in touch with family or friends and the postal service was first class.

Today I would like to share with you some of the cards from yesteryear featuring people from Norfolk many, many years ago. You may recognise someone.

Postcards became popular in 1902 and during the early part of the century millions were posted every year. Many were works of art and especially the regimental ones sent from the men fighting the First World War.

Some of the soldiers who sent cards to loved ones... never returned home.

But it was local workers also featured on the cards. Norwich factories were working flat out during the Great War and this postcard of “A group of munition girls in Norwich” may have been taken at Laurence Scott & Electromotors.

Munition workers in Norwich during the First World War. Do you recognise anybody? - Credit: Derek James' Collection

No collection of cards would be complete without one from the Great Yarmouth and this is a fine one of the tough men who manned and risked their lives on the lifeboats many years ago.

Proud gentlemen doing a tough job - the lifeboat men of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Derek James' Collection

And don’t they look smart? The men and women, boys and girls who were part of the deaf community in Norwich and off on a day out to Clacton-on-Sea in July of 1928.

A rare treat. Members of the deaf community from Norwich off for a day out at Clacton in July 1928. - Credit: Derek James' Collection

On a more serious note, there is nothing written on the back of the postcard of the Norwich busmen but I think it may have been taken during a 17-day strike at the time of the station opening in the 1930s which was supported by the public who raised £1,200 (a huge sum) for the strikers.

Is this a postcard featuring striking busmen in Norwich during the 1930s? - Credit: Derek James' Collection

Any collection of Norfolk cards would not be complete without one of dear Billy Bluelight, who man who raced boats in the summer, sold cough tablets in the winter and was loved by one and all.

Born William Cullum in 1859 it is thought he may have got his name because Bluelight was a term in Victorian times for a teetotaller and Billy often spoke about the dangers of drinking too much.

Billy had a tough life but always smiled in the face of adversity. A true gentleman – and the people loved him.

One of the best-loved characters of all time in Norwich – Billy Bluelight. - Credit: Derek James' Collection

Then we pop over to Little Melton a century ago and meet members of the football team when they dressed up for a postcard picture in the 1922-23 season.

Little Melton footballers one hundred years ago. Now that goalie has a fine cap on! - Credit: Derek James' Collection

And finally…COME ON YOU YELLOWS. As we look forward to another season at Carrow Road (it can only get better, can’t it?) take a look at this card of the players during the 1919/20 season.

A postcard of Norwich City Football Club in the 1919/1920 season. Does anyone recognise that trophy? - Credit: Derek James' Collection

If you recognise anyone from the cards drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.

