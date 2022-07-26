Fascinating postcard collection conjures turn of the century Norfolk
- Credit: Derek James' Collection
In this fast-moving world of 21st-century selfies… let’s pause for a moment and look at the people on these postcards in days gone by.
You can imagine the pleasure these cards brought when they fell on mats. Perhaps a relative or friend looking at you.
They may have been on outings, making news for one reason or another or local characters.
Sending a picture postcard was the best and quickest way to get in touch with family or friends and the postal service was first class.
Today I would like to share with you some of the cards from yesteryear featuring people from Norfolk many, many years ago. You may recognise someone.
Postcards became popular in 1902 and during the early part of the century millions were posted every year. Many were works of art and especially the regimental ones sent from the men fighting the First World War.
Some of the soldiers who sent cards to loved ones... never returned home.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies in sea off Winterton
- 2 The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub
- 3 Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance
- 4 Family’s emotional tribute to ‘loving dad’ who died in crash
- 5 Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'
- 6 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
- 7 Retired teachers pick up keys to historic pub as revival plans move forward
- 8 New café with 'Ibiza-feel' serving cocktails and light lunches by the sea
- 9 Lifeboat coxswain describes harrowing effort to save Winterton swimmer
- 10 Petrol station robbed of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint
But it was local workers also featured on the cards. Norwich factories were working flat out during the Great War and this postcard of “A group of munition girls in Norwich” may have been taken at Laurence Scott & Electromotors.
No collection of cards would be complete without one from the Great Yarmouth and this is a fine one of the tough men who manned and risked their lives on the lifeboats many years ago.
And don’t they look smart? The men and women, boys and girls who were part of the deaf community in Norwich and off on a day out to Clacton-on-Sea in July of 1928.
On a more serious note, there is nothing written on the back of the postcard of the Norwich busmen but I think it may have been taken during a 17-day strike at the time of the station opening in the 1930s which was supported by the public who raised £1,200 (a huge sum) for the strikers.
Any collection of Norfolk cards would not be complete without one of dear Billy Bluelight, who man who raced boats in the summer, sold cough tablets in the winter and was loved by one and all.
Born William Cullum in 1859 it is thought he may have got his name because Bluelight was a term in Victorian times for a teetotaller and Billy often spoke about the dangers of drinking too much.
Billy had a tough life but always smiled in the face of adversity. A true gentleman – and the people loved him.
Then we pop over to Little Melton a century ago and meet members of the football team when they dressed up for a postcard picture in the 1922-23 season.
And finally…COME ON YOU YELLOWS. As we look forward to another season at Carrow Road (it can only get better, can’t it?) take a look at this card of the players during the 1919/20 season.
If you recognise anyone from the cards drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.