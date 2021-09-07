Norfolk nostalgia: Back to school photos through the decades

Gallery

First day for children at Whitefriars school in 1970. - Credit: Archant

As the new term begins many children are experiencing their first taste of school in Norfolk, but can you remember your first day?

To celebrate we've had a look through our archives to find some retro photos of school starters from years gone by.

Our photos include first school dinners in the canteen at Hellesdon High School to first school runs at Little Plumstead.

The momentary jam-up of cars as parents deliver their children to the Little Plumstead school on the morning of the first day back after the summer holidays. Dated September 1970. - Credit: Archant

Hellesdon High School canteen in 1992. - Credit: Archant

School traffic jams look to have been a little tamer in 1970 then they are now, with students at Hellesdon in 1992 seemingly more interested in table tennis than their dinner.

Children during their first day at Diss Infant School, 12 September 1969. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

A boy enjoying a bottle of milk during his first day at Diss Infant School, 12 September 1969. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Children during their first day at Diss Infant School, 12 September 1969. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

A series of pictures from Diss Infant School in 1969 show a couple of relics from school days gone by, with students drawing on the blackboard and even drinking free milk.

Fairstead Junior Mixed Infants School about to welcome its first pupils in September 1968, four year old Charles O'Hara (left, with his mum) it was his first day at school while Christopher (six) and Oliver Khoo (five), made a switch from Howard School. - Credit: Archant

Filby School class of 1988. - Credit: Archant

Then there was posing for the obligatory school photo as seen here at Filby School, Woodside First School and Hemsby First School.

Children during their first day at Diss Infant School, 12 September 1969. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Woodside First school - Hethersett - schooldays feat pic taken 4th july 1980 m72870-41a - Credit: Archant

Woodside First school - Hethersett - schooldays feat pic taken 4th july 1980 m72869-1a - Credit: Archant

Hemsby first school class of 89 pic taken 2nd nov 1989 b13705-8 pic to be used in lets talk nov 2015 - Credit: Archant



