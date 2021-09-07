Gallery
Norfolk nostalgia: Back to school photos through the decades
- Credit: Archant
As the new term begins many children are experiencing their first taste of school in Norfolk, but can you remember your first day?
To celebrate we've had a look through our archives to find some retro photos of school starters from years gone by.
Our photos include first school dinners in the canteen at Hellesdon High School to first school runs at Little Plumstead.
School traffic jams look to have been a little tamer in 1970 then they are now, with students at Hellesdon in 1992 seemingly more interested in table tennis than their dinner.
A series of pictures from Diss Infant School in 1969 show a couple of relics from school days gone by, with students drawing on the blackboard and even drinking free milk.
Then there was posing for the obligatory school photo as seen here at Filby School, Woodside First School and Hemsby First School.
