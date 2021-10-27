A look at the history of Norfolk's oldest environmental group

Published: 8:46 AM October 27, 2021

As world leaders meet for COP26 in Glasgow to discuss the climate crisis, we've had a look through our archive at the county's oldest natural history organisation - Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists Society.

Since 1869, the groups members have have been studying and publishing information about the state of Norfolk's natural life.

Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists Society trip July 1953. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The society plays an important role in the preservation of the county's wildlife by compiling regular reports on the life of birds and mammals in Norfolk, which allows it to make authoritative scientific information available to those responsible for the environment.

Three members of the botany section of Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists Society discussing a fine example of Russula Claraoflora, a type of fungus found beneath birch trees, in July 1953. - Credit: Archant Library

A group of youngsters on a Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists' Society field trip to Cawston. - Credit: Archant

Getting down to studying examples of aquatic life were these three young members of a party of the Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists Society in 1953. - Credit: Archant

While two of the younger members of the party from the Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists Trust fish for specimens, two of the older members examine the vegetable and animal specimens they found in 1953. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists Society members in July 1953. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists Society in July 1953. - Credit: Archant

One of its finest moments came in Tuesday, July 7, 1953, when for the first time in 85 years, 52 members spent the day fishing and carrying out tests on the River Mermaid in Cawston, in the society's first planned research excursion.

On that day the group ended up identifying 22 different types of birds around the river as well as "many interesting features" according to the group's leader, Mr Ellis.