A look at the history of Norfolk's oldest environmental group
- Credit: Archant Library
As world leaders meet for COP26 in Glasgow to discuss the climate crisis, we've had a look through our archive at the county's oldest natural history organisation - Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists Society.
Since 1869, the groups members have have been studying and publishing information about the state of Norfolk's natural life.
The society plays an important role in the preservation of the county's wildlife by compiling regular reports on the life of birds and mammals in Norfolk, which allows it to make authoritative scientific information available to those responsible for the environment.
One of its finest moments came in Tuesday, July 7, 1953, when for the first time in 85 years, 52 members spent the day fishing and carrying out tests on the River Mermaid in Cawston, in the society's first planned research excursion.
On that day the group ended up identifying 22 different types of birds around the river as well as "many interesting features" according to the group's leader, Mr Ellis.