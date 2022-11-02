Books on wheels: Look back at Norfolk mobile libraries through the years

Gallery

It's 3.40pm on a December evening, and librarian Ron Bowyer is about to stamp the books of some visitors to the library van at St Peter's Road, West Lynn. Ron, who retired in 1993, set up the mobile library service in the Lynn area under chief librarian Mr Senior, and the Austin van quickly became a firm favourite around the town. Dated December 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

It was in 1850 that the Public Libraries Act allowed towns of 10,000 population to set up a free public library service funded by local borough councils.

But in the decades since, libraries have grown beyond the limits of bricks and mortar.

Mobile Library at Croxton. Date: December 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

Inside the mobile library at Croxton in December 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

The first dedicated mobile library in Norfolk began its rounds in 1953.

Ever since they have trundled along country lanes and wound their way across rural parts of our county to serve communities all over Norfolk.

Mobile Library at King's Lynn in December 1967 - Credit: Archant Library

Yarmouth Corporation’s traveling library in a converted double-decker bus was pictured five years after its first appearance in 1949. Date: 1954. - Credit: Archant Library

And today we have delved into our archive for old photos of these mobile library vans in decades gone by.

Perhaps they bring back fond memories of your own local library service from years ago.

Did you know?

The first new building entirely funded under the Public Libraries Act of 1850 was the public library, museum and art school at Norwich which opened in 1857.

Mobile Library at Bowthorpe. Date: Dec 1991 - Credit: Archant Library

As the day begins the fleet of mobile libraries leave their base at County Hall. Date: March 1971 - Credit: Archant Library

Yarmouth's first custom-built mobile library was officially commissioned by the Mayor, Mr. Ken Hammerton, when he became the first person to borrow a book. He is pictured talking about the 3,000-pound vehicle to chief librarian Mr. A.A.C. Hedges. Picture: Jan 1971 - Credit: Archant Library

The church at Twaite St Mary makes a typical village backdrop for one of the libraries as it stops to serve its readers. Date: March 27, 1971 - Credit: Archant Library

A glimpse inside the mobile library in the Seething district on March 11, 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

George Garrett who has retired from the Downham Market mobile library. Date: March 1994 - Credit: Archant Library



