One hundred years of Norfolk history in pictures - from the air
- Credit: Damian Grady © Historic England
Striking shots show some of Norfolk's most celebrated landmarks from a bird's eye view - and chart how the landscape has changed over a hundred years.
Images of Norwich Cathedral in the 1940s, shortly after it survived Second World War air raids, and anti-tank measures at Bacton and Walcott are among aerial photography capturing the county over the decades.
They are among more than 400,000 images from 1919 to the present day on Historic England's new Aerial Photography Explorer.
The interactive tool allows users to search and explore an online map showing aerial photographs of the East of England over the past century.
Around 300,000 of the images are the work of Historic England’s Aerial Investigation and Mapping team.
Established in 1967, the team takes photographs of England from the air to discover new archaeological sites, create maps and monitor the condition of historic sites across the country.
The remaining 100,000 images come from the Historic England Archive aerial photography collection, which includes important historic photography, including interwar and post-war images from Aerofilms Ltd and the Royal Air Force.
Among the work of the latter is the Second World War airfield of Tibenham, where Hollywood star James Stewart was based.
More recent images, from 2010 and 2014, shows the futuristic looking roof of Norwich Bus Station and the grandeur of Norwich's Norman Castle.
Historic England hopes people will use the online tool to research their local areas, offering an insight into a century of changes and development.
Tony Calladine, Historic England's East of England regional director, said: “I am delighted that our new online tool will allow people to browse our wonderful collection of historic aerial photos that my team uses every day to unlock the mysteries of England’s past.
"The remarkable pictures of the East of England give a fascinating insight into our local areas, allowing people to see how their street and their town centre looked when their great grandparents lived there."
Historic England's Aerial Photography Explorer can be found at https://historicengland.org.uk/images-books/archive/collections/aerial-photos/