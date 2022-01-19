Railway launches appeal to restore signal box
- Credit: MNR
A preserved railway has launched an appeal to raise funds to restore a signal box.
The Dereham-based Mid-Norfolk Railway was given the former Spooner Row box by Network Rail nine years ago.
It hopes to move the timber-clad building to Wymondham Abbey, as the first stage to opening a new station.
But it needs £12,000 to move, restore and re-equip the box, so that it can operate signalling at the Wymondham end of the 17-mile-long line.
Charlie Robinson, chair of the Mid-Norfolk Railway said: “The arrival and then commissioning of the signal box at Wymondham will mark the first stage in a long held aspiration of the railway to create a new station for the railway at Wymondham.
"This new appeal is designed to raise the funds to begin turning that aspiration into a reality and I encourage all who support our efforts to donate as much or as little as they can, every pound will help.”
The signal box is currently being stored at Spooner Row following the lifting of the wooden half of the box and the demolition and site clearance of its brick plinth in 2021.
Donors who stump up £200 to sponsor a signal lever and will have their name recorded on a plaque on the box.
The sponsor will also receive a pair of tickets for a standard operating day of their choice and will be invited to visit the box on commissioning to operate the signal lever they have sponsored.
A donation of £100 will be recognised by a name plaque on the SB wall and a pair of tickets for a standard operating day during the 2022 operating season.
Donations can be made online via the MNR website at www.mnr.org.uk or directly by bank transfer to MNRPT at NatWest Bank, Sort Code: 60-07-47, Account Number: 52109003 using the reference ‘Wymondham SB Appeal’ or by cheque made payable to MNRPT to: Mid-Norfolk Railway Kimberley Appeal, The Railway Station, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF.