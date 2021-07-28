Heritage bus event returns after year away
- Credit: MNR
The Mid Norfolk Railway is celebrating its fifth annual Heritage Bus event, after it was cancelled last year.
In addition to the opportunity to ride heritage buses and trains, there is also the chance to visit the privately owned Hardingham station on the Mid Norfolk Railway. Hardingham will only be accessible via either train or bus.
The event will take place on Sunday, August 1, starting at 10am at Dereham railway station, where 30 vintage and modern buses and coaches will come together for visitors.
Alongside the static display, there will be free trips on local routes to stations at County School, Yaxham and Hardingham.
Mid Norfolk Railway is planning on running services of both steam and diesel trains, including its recently acquired 'Pacer' Diesel Multiple Units, which are based on the Leyland National bus design of the 1980s.
You may also want to watch:
Visitors will be able to get to Dereham station from Wymondham Abbey Station on early trains to access the event from the south.
Most Read
- 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 2 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
- 3 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
- 4 Police called to troublespot Norwich hotel 324 times in two years
- 5 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
- 6 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman
- 7 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
- 8 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
- 9 The best restaurant in Norfolk for a romantic date revealed
- 10 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job