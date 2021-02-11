Gallery
Remember spring? Serene Norfolk scenes from days gone by
- Credit: Archant Library
As freezing temperatures sweep across the county, the snow in Norfolk might settle in a little while longer.
In the grip of winter when trees, parks and gardens seem a little bare it is easy to forget that greener, sunnier times are not too far around the corner.
Particularly if snowfall has covered the world outside our windows.
But soon we will be able to step outside without needing all those layers.
We will smell the flowers, see leaves unfurling, hear more birds and feel the warmth of the sun on our faces.
You may also want to watch:
Until the weather improves and lockdown eases this might seem a dim and distant prospect.
But for now, please enjoy this collection of photos from our archive of spring in Norfolk from years gone by.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
- 2 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
- 3 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
- 4 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
- 5 Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'
- 6 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- 7 Nurse ploughs through snow in tractor to treat young patients
- 8 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
- 9 Black ice warning after coldest night since Beast from the East
- 10 Two crashes on same stretch of road amid black ice warning
As you look through them perhaps you will remember springtimes in the past, reminisce on your favourite walks and recall happy day trips with a smile.
Explore old photos of Norfolk, create collections and share your memories with our new vintage photography service The Story Of. Visit thestoryof.uk to learn more and create an account by clicking here.