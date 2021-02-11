News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Remember spring? Serene Norfolk scenes from days gone by

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 11:51 AM February 11, 2021   
Blossom and old buildings blend together beautifully in Hook Walk, off Cathedral Close in Norwich

Blossom and old buildings blend together beautifully in Hook Walk, off Cathedral Close in Norwich. Date: April 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

As freezing temperatures sweep across the county, the snow in Norfolk might settle in a little while longer.

In the grip of winter when trees, parks and gardens seem a little bare it is easy to forget that greener, sunnier times are not too far around the corner. 

Youngsters admiring the crocus in Chapelfield Garden in Norwich

Youngsters admiring the crocus in Chapelfield Garden, Norwich. Date: March 13, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

Particularly if snowfall has covered the world outside our windows.

But soon we will be able to step outside without needing all those layers. 

Children walk through the bluebells at Templewood in Northrepps, near Cromer

Children walk through the bluebells at Templewood in Northrepps, near Cromer. Date: May 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

We will smell the flowers, see leaves unfurling, hear more birds and feel the warmth of the sun on our faces.   

You may also want to watch:

Until the weather improves and lockdown eases this might seem a dim and distant prospect. 

But for now, please enjoy this collection of photos from our archive of spring in Norfolk from years gone by.

Farrow Road daffodils in Norwich

Farrow Road part of the ring road between Earlham Road and Bowthorpe Road/Earlham Green Lane junction in Norwich showing rows of daffodils basking in the spring sunshine. Date: April 13, 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

Crocuses on Grapes Hill in Norwich

Crocuses on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Date: March 11, 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

Spring is in the air at Chapelfield Gardens

Spring is in the air and down among the crocuses at Chapelfield Gardens two year old Liam McDonald was quick to catch the mood. Date: March 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Churches - KThe quaint little church at Kirby Bedon, enclosed by a colourful display of daffod

The quaint little church at Kirby Bedon, enclosed by a colourful display of daffodils in a nearby garden. Date: March 17, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
  2. 2 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
  3. 3 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
  1. 4 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
  2. 5 Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'
  3. 6 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
  4. 7 Nurse ploughs through snow in tractor to treat young patients
  5. 8 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
  6. 9 Black ice warning after coldest night since Beast from the East
  7. 10 Two crashes on same stretch of road amid black ice warning

As you look through them perhaps you will remember springtimes in the past, reminisce on your favourite walks and recall happy day trips with a smile.

Explore old photos of Norfolk, create collections and share your memories with our new vintage photography service The Story Of. Visit thestoryof.uk to learn more and create an account by clicking here

Litcham church with its snowdrops in the churchyard

Litcham church with its snowdrops in the churchyard. Date: March 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way along a snow covered road

More snow and -10C temperatures on the way

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Trower

Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus