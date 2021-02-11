Remember spring? Serene Norfolk scenes from days gone by

Gallery

Blossom and old buildings blend together beautifully in Hook Walk, off Cathedral Close in Norwich. Date: April 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

As freezing temperatures sweep across the county, the snow in Norfolk might settle in a little while longer.

In the grip of winter when trees, parks and gardens seem a little bare it is easy to forget that greener, sunnier times are not too far around the corner.

Youngsters admiring the crocus in Chapelfield Garden, Norwich. Date: March 13, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

Particularly if snowfall has covered the world outside our windows.

But soon we will be able to step outside without needing all those layers.

Children walk through the bluebells at Templewood in Northrepps, near Cromer. Date: May 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

We will smell the flowers, see leaves unfurling, hear more birds and feel the warmth of the sun on our faces.

Until the weather improves and lockdown eases this might seem a dim and distant prospect.

But for now, please enjoy this collection of photos from our archive of spring in Norfolk from years gone by.

Farrow Road part of the ring road between Earlham Road and Bowthorpe Road/Earlham Green Lane junction in Norwich showing rows of daffodils basking in the spring sunshine. Date: April 13, 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

Crocuses on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Date: March 11, 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

Spring is in the air and down among the crocuses at Chapelfield Gardens two year old Liam McDonald was quick to catch the mood. Date: March 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

The quaint little church at Kirby Bedon, enclosed by a colourful display of daffodils in a nearby garden. Date: March 17, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

As you look through them perhaps you will remember springtimes in the past, reminisce on your favourite walks and recall happy day trips with a smile.

