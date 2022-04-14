From Olympic Breakfasts to Jubilee Pancakes: Norfolk's lost Little Chefs

For years they offered a respite to hungry travellers across Norfolk, feeding them with Olympic Breakfasts and Jubilee Pancakes, but can you remember tucking into a meal at Little Chef?

Founded in 1958, the chain became a common sight on the county's motorways from the 1980s to the 2000s, before the chain folded in 2017.

Many of the company's restaurants were located in Norfolk with popular pit stops in Dereham, Tasburgh and Attleborough.

In 1999, a team of Norfolk bikers set off from Castle Mall in Norwich on a mission to visit all of the UK's branches in 48 hours while raising money for charity.

A look at a menu from the mid-2000s shows a 12oz sirloin steak on offer for £12.49 along with an Olympic Breakfast available for £6.99 alongside other culinary delights.

Use the arrows to navigate your way through the history of Little Chef in Norfolk.