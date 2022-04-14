News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

From Olympic Breakfasts to Jubilee Pancakes: Norfolk's lost Little Chefs

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:30 AM April 7, 2022
Updated: 8:37 AM April 14, 2022
The Little Chef on the A11 southbound at Attleborough.Photo: Denise BradleyCopy: Isabel Cockayne

Little Chef at Attleborough in 2007 - Credit: Denise Bradley

For years they offered a respite to hungry travellers across Norfolk, feeding them with Olympic Breakfasts and Jubilee Pancakes, but can you remember tucking into a meal at Little Chef?

Founded in 1958, the chain became a common sight on the county's motorways from the 1980s to the 2000s, before the chain folded in 2017.

Many of the company's restaurants were located in Norfolk with popular pit stops in Dereham, Tasburgh and Attleborough.

In 1999, a team of Norfolk bikers set off from Castle Mall in Norwich on a mission to visit all of the UK's branches in 48 hours while raising money for charity.

A look at a menu from the mid-2000s shows a 12oz sirloin steak on offer for £12.49 along with an Olympic Breakfast available for £6.99 alongside other culinary delights.

Use the arrows to navigate your way through the history of Little Chef in Norfolk. 

Nostalgia
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Youths were seen fleeing the scene after a new trolley barricade was put in place on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham.

'When will it stop' - Town rocked by new Lidl trolley barricades

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The team at the West Acre Stag Pub are set to depart on May 7.

Landlady to leave pub after 20 years as farm shop and B&B to be added

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
New CCTV and average speed cameras are set to be be installed on the A11.

Norfolk Live News

New CCTV and average speed cameras to be installed on A11

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon