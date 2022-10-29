Look back at life in this Norfolk port town in the 1970s

Capturing the sensation of a Mart ride on camera calls for a steady hand and a strong stomach as amply demonstrated in this dizzying 1971 view from King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant Library

From its bustling market and busy port to its historic merchant's houses and cobbled lanes - King's Lynn is a town steeped in history and heritage.

From across the Great Ouse this picture is dramatically foreshortened by the long lens used by the EDP photographer, this unusual view of the Fisher Fleet contrasts it with the modern main block of the Norfolk College of Arts and Technology in the background. Among the boats berthed in the fleet at King's Lynn is the LN219, the" Three Anns". Dated June 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

It was known as Bishop's Lynn until 1537 when King Henry VIII took charge of the town from the bishop, hence its current name.

But today we are turning back the clock to more recent years in living memory with these old photos of King's Lynn in the 1970s from our archive.

Seven year old Helen Hornigold and her brother James, three (pictured right), at a jumble sale they organised and ran outside their Cresswell Street home at King's Lynn. The children were raising money to buy a kidney unit for King's Lynn hospital. Dated August 1970. - Credit: Archant Library

The "Top of the Pops" dancers Pan's People paid a visit to King's Lynn to help launch the town's Intercon nightspot. The dancers Ruth, Louise, Dee Dee, Babs and Andrea are seen here with club manager Steven Gaunt. For the launch evening, Radio One DJ Alan 'Fluff' Freeman spun the discs. Dated 9 June 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

It was a decade of strikes, protests, electricity shortages and dizzying inflation rates.

But many of us will look back on the 1970s fondly, instead cherishing the memories of the fashion, music and long hot summers rather than what happened politically at the time.

The timeless man-made beauty of the Custom House, King's Lynn's best-loved building is complemented by the natural delights of the flock of swans bobbing about on the Purfleet high tide. Dated 13 September 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

Workers oversee the rhubarb canning progress at the Donald Cook factory at King's Lynn. Date: May 1972 - Credit: Archant Library

A view of King's Lynn Town Hall from St. Margaret's Church tower, the curve of Queen Street and the River Ouse can be seen in the background. Dated December 1978. - Credit: Archant Library

The weather-bound King's Lynn fisher fleet on February 17, 1970. - Credit: Archant Library

ECC Referendum campaigning in King's Lynn, 28 May 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

ECC Referendum campaigning in King's Lynn, 28 May 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

A darkening sky gives a suitably dramatic air to this view over King's Lynn looking west from the top of the newly completed main block at Norfolk College of Arts and Technology. In the foreground Highgate, while on the horizon the Saddlebow beet sugar factory, Paul's mill on the Boal Quay and St Margaret's Church dominate the skyline. Dated 1973. - Credit: Archant Library



