Retrace the Queen's footsteps on new interactive map
- Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
A Norfolk high school, a historic church and her family's much-loved country retreat are all included on a new interactive map featuring hundreds of places the Queen has visited during her life.
It has been created by Historic England’s Heritage Schools team to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and teach school children about some of the significant places she has visited.
In 1943, she was pictured with her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and her sister Princess Margaret inspecting the harvest at Sandringham.
Sandringham became a royal residence in 1862, when the future King Edward VII had the house almost completely rebuilt. It was the setting for the first Christmas broadcast in 1932 by George V.
The Queen spends time each winter on the Norfolk estate, including the anniversary of her father's death and her accession in February, 1952. In early February this year, the Queen hosted a reception at the house to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee.
In 2006, the Queen laid a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice at St Mary's Church, Great Bircham.
During the 1939-1945 war the Grade II listed Norman church’s churchyard was used for the burial of airmen from RAF Bircham Newton, whose bodies were washed up by the sea.
In February, 2002, the Queen was greeted by schoolchildren when she arrived for the formal opening of Norfolk police's new headquarters in Wymondham.
In 2001, the Queen visited Smithdon High School, at Hunstanton. She toured the school, built in 1954 during the post-war period and the post-war baby boom, which was designed in the so-called New Brutalist style.
The map also records the Queen's visits to RAF Coltishall, RAF Marham, South Lynn Fire Station and Norwich Cathedral.
It is available via the Historic England website, and features images of the Queen visiting significant buildings, places and events in every region of the country including Heathrow Airport, the Humber Bridge and the Royal Observatory, at Greenwich.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said “This interactive map shows the incredible variety of sites the Queen has visited in the past 70 years. We hope schools, teachers, parents and the wider public will explore the map, discover more about their local historic sites and follow in the Queen’s footsteps by supporting their local heritage.”
The map can be accessed via historicengland.org.uk.
Copies of Our Queen's Platinum Reign, a 164-page glossy book, are now in shops priced £9.99.
The EDP is publishing four souvenir Platinum Jubilee supplements. The first, on May 20, is a comprehensive preview to events in the region and nationally.