Queuing for petrol - a tale as old as time
Published: 5:30 AM September 26, 2021
As queues of cars snake out from petrol stations up and down the county it may be frustrating for motorists, but it's certainly not the first time it has happened.
Down the years there has often been a long wait for fuel from times when prices dropped to the national shortages of the 70s and 80s.
But these prices from the 80s and 90s might make you green with envy.
In 1992, a litre of unleaded petrol from this Norfolk filing station would set you back 49.5p, while a litre of diesel was on offer for 46.7p.
Can you remember filling up with super unleaded and five star?
Then there were the days when supermarkets weren't accompanied by a mini supermarket.
