Queuing for petrol - a tale as old as time

Gallery

Published: 5:30 AM September 26, 2021

Queuing at Ber Street garage in Norwich, in 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

As queues of cars snake out from petrol stations up and down the county it may be frustrating for motorists, but it's certainly not the first time it has happened.

Down the years there has often been a long wait for fuel from times when prices dropped to the national shortages of the 70s and 80s.

But these prices from the 80s and 90s might make you green with envy.

A Norfolk petrol pump displays some rather cheap fuel prices in 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

In 1992, a litre of unleaded petrol from this Norfolk filing station would set you back 49.5p, while a litre of diesel was on offer for 46.7p.

Queues for petrol at a Fina filling station in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library

This Norfolk man can't believe the price of his fuel. - Credit: Archant Library

Prices at a Norfolk petrol station in 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Can you remember filling up with super unleaded and five star?

A man watches the price counter at a Norfolk petrol station in 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

In 1986 a litre of four star would cost you 38.9p. - Credit: Archant Library

A general view of the Grove service station. Date: Jul 1964 - archive garages - Credit: EDP Library

Then there were the days when supermarkets weren't accompanied by a mini supermarket.

Airways service station. Date: Jan 1967 archive garages - Credit: EDP Library

Queues for petrol at Sainsbury's in Norwich. Pic: Adrian Judd. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers



