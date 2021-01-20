Gallery
Snowy Norfolk scenes from days gone by
- Credit: Archant Library
Over the weekend we woke up to a blanket of snow outside our windows here in Norfolk.
It may have been fleeting but many of us will have seized the chance to venture out locally and make the most of it.
Perhaps as we felt the crunch under our boots or the nip of Jack Frost on our face, we reminisced on bygone years when it seemed like the snow visited more often and lasted longer when it did.
There was sledging down our favourite hills and slinging snowballs at our friends.
Wintry walks with our loved ones through familiar areas transformed by the freshly fallen snow.
You may also want to watch:
Fond memories of getting back home, stomping our feet and stepping into the warm for a hot chocolate to shake off the chill.
Please enjoy these old photos from our archives of snowy days over the years. Where are your favourite spots to enjoy the snow in Norfolk?
Most Read
- 1 Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country
- 2 Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich
- 3 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
- 4 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
- 5 Man who drove 128 miles for fish and chips among latest Covid fines
- 6 Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules
- 7 Delivery van towed from deep water on road closed due to flood risk
- 8 Nine Norfolk flood alerts ahead of Storm Christoph
- 9 Man who died in west Norfolk crash named
- 10 Going full term during this coronavirus pandemic fills me with absolute terror