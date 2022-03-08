Former Woolworths stores in Norfolk and what they are now

The former Woolworths in the main shopping street in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant Library

It used to be a high street giant in Norfolk, with one at the centre of most of the county's towns, but what are our former Woolworths stores today?

Take a look at some of our before and after photos below.

1. North Walsham

Once one of the town's most popular shops, North Walsham's Woolworths was replaced with a QD on May 26, 2020.

2. Sheringham

The Woolworths store in Sheringham was transformed into a Sainsbury's Local after it closed in 2008.

3. Wymondham

Located in Wymondham's Market Place, the town's Woolworths closed in 2008 before becoming a Co-op.

4. Norwich Riverside

This was formerly one of the chain's larger Big W stores, which had a focus on toys and outdoor products, before becoming a traditional Woolworths.

The shop is now a branch of Matalan.

5. Dereham

Counting the Eastern Daily Press' Ian Clarke among its former employees, Woolworths in Dereham is now a branch of Poundland.

