Former Woolworths stores in Norfolk and what they are now
It used to be a high street giant in Norfolk, with one at the centre of most of the county's towns, but what are our former Woolworths stores today?
Take a look at some of our before and after photos below.
1. North Walsham
Once one of the town's most popular shops, North Walsham's Woolworths was replaced with a QD on May 26, 2020.
2. Sheringham
The Woolworths store in Sheringham was transformed into a Sainsbury's Local after it closed in 2008.
3. Wymondham
Located in Wymondham's Market Place, the town's Woolworths closed in 2008 before becoming a Co-op.
4. Norwich Riverside
This was formerly one of the chain's larger Big W stores, which had a focus on toys and outdoor products, before becoming a traditional Woolworths.
The shop is now a branch of Matalan.
5. Dereham
Counting the Eastern Daily Press' Ian Clarke among its former employees, Woolworths in Dereham is now a branch of Poundland.
