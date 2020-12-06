Are you in these school nativity photos from the 1980s?

Gallery

Published: 8:26 AM December 6, 2020

Browse our collection of photos from school nativities in Norfolk in the 1980s and see if you can spot yourself or your children.

Blofield school nativity. Date: December 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

When we were young, the school nativity was a festive highlight to end the year. It was an unmistakable sign that the holidays were coming.

Colman first school nativity in Norwich. Date: December 9, 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

There were frantic rehearsals and itchy robes. We found bits of tinsel and glitter everywhere.

Beccles playgroup nativity. Date: December 18, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Attleborough school nativity. Date: December 13, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Watton Westfield Infants school nativity. Date: December 10, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Mary's little lamb went walkabout and one of the angels forgot their lines.

Watton Westfield Infants school nativity. Date: December 10, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Forest school nursery's nativity in Brandon. Date: December 8, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Carbrooke village school nativity. Date: December 19, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Then the big night (or nights) arrived. Our parents piled into the school hall. Maybe they lugged in one of the earliest camcorders to record the performance.

Those shoulder-mounted monstrosities seem a dim and distant memory when we look at the technology packed into our mobile phones nowadays.

Walpole St Peter nativity in west Norfolk. Date: December 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Reepham Brownies at their nativity. Date: December 16, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Middleton village school nativity. Date: December 13, 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

And before you knew it the applause rang out and the curtain came down.

Beccles school nativity. Date: 1983. - Credit: Archant Archive

Soon term was over and it was time to embrace the magic and excitement of the Christmas holidays.

Nativity cowboys at Burgh Castle. December 20, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library



