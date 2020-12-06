News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Are you in these school nativity photos from the 1980s?

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 8:26 AM December 6, 2020   
Children in a nativity at Forest School Nursery in Brandon

Forest School Nursery's nativity in Brandon. Date: December 8, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Browse our collection of photos from school nativities in Norfolk in the 1980s and see if you can spot yourself or your children.

Blofield school nativity 1981

Blofield school nativity. Date: December 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

When we were young, the school nativity was a festive highlight to end the year. It was an unmistakable sign that the holidays were coming. 

Colman first school nativity 1980

Colman first school nativity in Norwich. Date: December 9, 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

There were frantic rehearsals and itchy robes. We found bits of tinsel and glitter everywhere. 

Beccles playgroup nativity 1988

Beccles playgroup nativity. Date: December 18, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Attleborough school nativity 1983

Attleborough school nativity. Date: December 13, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Watton Westfield Infants school nativity 1986

Watton Westfield Infants school nativity. Date: December 10, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Mary's little lamb went walkabout and one of the angels forgot their lines.

Watton Westfield Infants school nativity 1986

Watton Westfield Infants school nativity. Date: December 10, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Forest school nursery's nativity in Brandon 1981

Forest school nursery's nativity in Brandon. Date: December 8, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Carbrooke village school nativity 1985

Carbrooke village school nativity. Date: December 19, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Then the big night (or nights) arrived. Our parents piled into the school hall.  Maybe they lugged in one of the earliest camcorders to record the performance.

Those shoulder-mounted monstrosities seem a dim and distant memory when we look at the technology packed into our mobile phones nowadays. 

Walpole St Peter nativity 1982

Walpole St Peter nativity in west Norfolk. Date: December 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Reepham Brownies nativity 1981

Reepham Brownies at their nativity. Date: December 16, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Middleton village school nativity 1984

Middleton village school nativity. Date: December 13, 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

And before you knew it the applause rang out and the curtain came down. 

Beccles school nativity 1983

Beccles school nativity. Date: 1983. - Credit: Archant Archive

Soon term was over and it was time to embrace the magic and excitement of the Christmas holidays. 

Nativity cowboys at Burgh Castle 1982

Nativity cowboys at Burgh Castle. December 20, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library


Most Read

  1. 1 Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat
  2. 2 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
  3. 3 Latest situation at Norfolk hospitals sees covid-related admissions remain static
  1. 4 Schools close early for Christmas after outbreak of 11 Covid cases
  2. 5 30,000 Christmas turkeys to be culled in bird flu outbreak
  3. 6 Stubborn swan squares up to traffic in Norfolk village
  4. 7 Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through Suffolk and Norfolk
  5. 8 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
  6. 9 Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul
  7. 10 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court | Video

Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus