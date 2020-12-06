Gallery
Are you in these school nativity photos from the 1980s?
- Credit: Archant Library
Browse our collection of photos from school nativities in Norfolk in the 1980s and see if you can spot yourself or your children.
When we were young, the school nativity was a festive highlight to end the year. It was an unmistakable sign that the holidays were coming.
There were frantic rehearsals and itchy robes. We found bits of tinsel and glitter everywhere.
Mary's little lamb went walkabout and one of the angels forgot their lines.
Then the big night (or nights) arrived. Our parents piled into the school hall. Maybe they lugged in one of the earliest camcorders to record the performance.
Those shoulder-mounted monstrosities seem a dim and distant memory when we look at the technology packed into our mobile phones nowadays.
And before you knew it the applause rang out and the curtain came down.
Soon term was over and it was time to embrace the magic and excitement of the Christmas holidays.
