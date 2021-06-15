Holiday with your boss? Behind the scenes of a company day trip

Published: 6:45 AM June 15, 2021

It was an event that so many people looked forward to… the annual outing.

For colleagues at work it was a rare occasion to dress up and head out together, putting the job to one side for a day out. And then were was the photograph to be taken and kept as a reminder of happy times.

Take a look at our pictures and you may recognise a parent or grandparent in their best bib and tucker. Some were taken in the 1930s just before the outbreak of the Second World War - a time of death and destruction.

Men and women from the Norvayam Furniture Works in Norwich at Felixstowe in 1939. - Credit: Archant library

We start our journey in 1939 when the men and women who worked at the old Norvayam Furniture Works in Norwich were enjoying themselves at Felixstowe.

This carefree day was one to saviour as the future was uncertain and before long we would be at war. Perhaps you recognise someone?

A picture by the legendary Cliff Temple of the Henry Jarvis workers on a day trip to Cromer in the 1930s. - Credit: Archant Library

Do you remember the Henry Jarvis department store in St Benedict’s, Norwich?

This photograph was taken by the late, great Cliff Temple at Cromer, when some of the windswept staff were enjoying an outing to Cromer.

Henry Jarvis & Sons Ltd Department Store in St. Benedicts. The store ceased trading in the 1970s. Dated -- 30 October 1973 - Credit: Archant Library

Jarvis’ was a much-loved shop that opened in 1908 and was run over the years by brothers Leonard, Frank and Edward Jarvis and Frank’s son David.

Henry Jarvis shop. Date: 1930s - Credit: Archant Library

Clipping from the Eastern Daily Press on 28 Dec 1973, advertising the sale of fixtures and fittings from the Henry Jarvis store. Search the EDP archive at localrecall.co.uk. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

It was bombed in the Blitz – much of ancient St Benedict’s was reduced to rubble - but rebuilt and expanded celebrating its diamond anniversary in 1968. Covering three floors it provided work for around 120 people. It closed in 1973.

Norwich Blitz looking along St Benedicts towards the city centre Dated: 28th April 1942. - Credit: Archant Library

The Crown Pub on St Benedicts Street , April 1942. - Credit: Archant Library

NORWICH THE BLITZ ST BENEDICTS DATED 28th APRIL 1942 PLATE P0711 - Credit: Archant Library

We then fast forward to 1949 where we meet the gentleman, and two ladies, from the world-famous Barnards factory in Norwich which played such a leading role in so many lives. What was made in Norwich was sent across the globe. They were great inventors.

Looking forward to a peaceful future. Barnards Coach Works department outing in 1949. - Credit: Archant Library

From lighthouses off the coast of Brazil to the award-winning “Norwich Gates” which were bought by the people and presented to the Prince of Wales as a wedding present in 1924.

During the Second World War the company was making gun shells, howitzers, anti-tank mortar bombs and parts for Hurricane aircraft at their factory on Mousehold where 1,200 people worked.

The photograph of the coach works workers in 1949 illustrates a time when Barnards were on the buses producing the bodywork for buses, lorries and luxury cars such as the Alvis and Riley.

If our photographs bring back memories or maybe you have some to share with us then drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.