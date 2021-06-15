Holiday with your boss? Behind the scenes of a company day trip
- Credit: Archant Library
It was an event that so many people looked forward to… the annual outing.
For colleagues at work it was a rare occasion to dress up and head out together, putting the job to one side for a day out. And then were was the photograph to be taken and kept as a reminder of happy times.
Take a look at our pictures and you may recognise a parent or grandparent in their best bib and tucker. Some were taken in the 1930s just before the outbreak of the Second World War - a time of death and destruction.
We start our journey in 1939 when the men and women who worked at the old Norvayam Furniture Works in Norwich were enjoying themselves at Felixstowe.
This carefree day was one to saviour as the future was uncertain and before long we would be at war. Perhaps you recognise someone?
You may also want to watch:
Do you remember the Henry Jarvis department store in St Benedict’s, Norwich?
This photograph was taken by the late, great Cliff Temple at Cromer, when some of the windswept staff were enjoying an outing to Cromer.
Most Read
- 1 Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home
- 2 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk
- 3 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
- 4 This charming village pub is worth travelling to from across Norfolk
- 5 Weather warning for thunderstorms this week after Monday heat
- 6 Broads pub with 'bags of potential' for sale for £375,000
- 7 Woman airlifted to hospital following equestrian accident in Beccles
- 8 11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining
- 9 Neighbours tell of shock as murder probe launched
- 10 Seller took motorbike for one last ride – and did 119mph on NDR
Jarvis’ was a much-loved shop that opened in 1908 and was run over the years by brothers Leonard, Frank and Edward Jarvis and Frank’s son David.
It was bombed in the Blitz – much of ancient St Benedict’s was reduced to rubble - but rebuilt and expanded celebrating its diamond anniversary in 1968. Covering three floors it provided work for around 120 people. It closed in 1973.
We then fast forward to 1949 where we meet the gentleman, and two ladies, from the world-famous Barnards factory in Norwich which played such a leading role in so many lives. What was made in Norwich was sent across the globe. They were great inventors.
From lighthouses off the coast of Brazil to the award-winning “Norwich Gates” which were bought by the people and presented to the Prince of Wales as a wedding present in 1924.
During the Second World War the company was making gun shells, howitzers, anti-tank mortar bombs and parts for Hurricane aircraft at their factory on Mousehold where 1,200 people worked.
The photograph of the coach works workers in 1949 illustrates a time when Barnards were on the buses producing the bodywork for buses, lorries and luxury cars such as the Alvis and Riley.
If our photographs bring back memories or maybe you have some to share with us then drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.