Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Bringing the past to life

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 5:03 PM November 25, 2020   
Lowestoft Suffolk -- Lowestoft People and Groups The grassed lawns surrounding Gunton Hall at Low

The grassed lawns surrounding Gunton Hall at Lowestoft became a battlefield when knights from the Norwich and Norfolk Medieval Society presented a tournament as part of the attractions during the Lowestoft Homes and Trades Fair Dated -- 2 November 1981 Photograph -- C5906 - Credit: Archant Library

Historical reenactments whisk us away to a different time and put us in the shoes of our forebears.

Re-enactment of the Second World War in Wymondham, 2 September 1989. Picture: Archant Library

When we witness living history displays the actors help us to imagine customs, rituals and everyday living that may seem far removed from the hustle and bustle of the present day.  

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery - RNS 1980'sDisplay team of mounted knights with jousting poles.

With a little help from period costumes, music, props and mannerisms we are transported back in time and our eyes are opened to how life looked back then. 

Viking battle - Cow tower - Norwich pic taken 16th june 1981

Dickleburgh schoolchildren dressed for 1888 as Victorian servants in training for a big house

Wealthy Georgian dressed ladies- Living History Day at Norwich Cathedral.Picture: James BassCo

From grand banquets and intense jousting competitions to tending the land and livestock that made them possible – historical reenactments are a vivid and evocative way to immerse ourselves in the past and learn a little along the way.   

Dickleburgh schoolchildren dressed for 1888 as Victorian servants in training for a big house

Victorian day at Felbrigg Hall, 1997. Picture: Archant Library

Events -- FestivalsNorfolk and Norwich Medieval Societies Knights pictured at the Snap Festival

Paul Allen instructing youngsters Jasmine & Cavan<co correct>Hasketh & Christopher Pratt( at rear)

Where are some of the best historical reenactments that you have seen in Norfolk? 


