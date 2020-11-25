Bringing the past to life

Historical reenactments whisk us away to a different time and put us in the shoes of our forebears.
Re-enactment of the Second World War in Wymondham, 2 September 1989. Picture: Archant Library
When we witness living history displays the actors help us to imagine customs, rituals and everyday living that may seem far removed from the hustle and bustle of the present day.
Royal Norfolk Show Gallery - RNS 1980's Display team of mounted knights with jousting poles. Dated 1987 Photograph C10058.
With a little help from period costumes, music, props and mannerisms we are transported back in time and our eyes are opened to how life looked back then.
Viking battle - Cow tower - Norwich pic taken 16th june 1981 m81914-35
Dickleburgh schoolchildren dressed for 1888 as Victorian servants in training for a big house, pictured at work in the Strangers' Hall Museum, preparing the food in the kitchen on August 3, 1991.
Wealthy Georgian dressed ladies- Living History Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: James Bass Copy: Rowan Entwistle For: EDP News EDP Pics © 2003 Tel: (01603) 772434
From grand banquets and intense jousting competitions to tending the land and livestock that made them possible – historical reenactments are a vivid and evocative way to immerse ourselves in the past and learn a little along the way.
Victorian day at Felbrigg Hall, 1997. Picture: Archant Library
Events -- Festivals Norfolk and Norwich Medieval Societies Knights pictured at the Snap Festival Dated -- 31 May 1976 Photograph -- c10248
Paul Allen instructing youngsters at Cockley Cley.
Where are some of the best historical reenactments that you have seen in Norfolk?
