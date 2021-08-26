From climbing trees to ice cream vans: 50 things we miss about being a child

Published: 9:14 AM August 26, 2021

A poll of British adults has revealed what they most miss about their childhoods.

The research, commissioned by learning and tech brand Osmo, polled 2,000 British adults to discover what the best parts about being a child are, and what they miss the most.

Of the adults polled, 55pc said they would like to be able to relive their childhood, with 67pc calling trips to the beach some of their fondest memories.

The 2,000 adults polled said being seven-years-old was the most magical age. They also dubbed the 60s, 70s, and 80s the best decades to be a child.

Six in ten adults polled believed their childhoods were better than those of children today: spending more time outdoors, feeling the world was safer, and having more trust from their parents.

Family making sandcastles. - Credit: Getty Images

Top 50 things adults miss about being a child:

Not worrying about money Having long school holidays The magical feeling of Christmas Always having energy Not paying any bills Not having to work Not having aches and pains Being really excited about birthdays Believing in Father Christmas Family holidays Getting loads of presents at Christmas The excitement of going to the beach Sleeping soundly The thrill of getting a new toy The excitement of hearing the ice-cream van Making dens Having no fear Having holidays paid for Getting money from the tooth fairy after losing a tooth Using your imagination freely Going to birthday parties Someone doing your laundry Being free to climb trees Watching cartoons on Saturday morning Playing games whenever and for however long you wanted Having a great imagination School trips Watching TV as soon as you got in from school Being friends with everyone Everything being new Being able to fall asleep comfortably anywhere Building sandcastles Playing with your siblings Being the first one to see the sea on a trip to the beach Getting clothes bought for you Feeding ducks in the park Building things Jumping in puddles Not having to shave every day Water fights Sleepovers Using an empty box to create countless games Being excited by public transport Swapping stickers with friends Asking any questions you like, to anyone you want Not knowing what a hangover is Being carried to bed by your parents Making paper airplanes Watching Gladiators on a Saturday night Dressing up anytime, not only on Halloween

