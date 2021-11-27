Heaven and Hell: With Ruby Bishop

GB Wheelchair tennis player, Ruby Bishop, aged 17, from Norwich, has cerebral palsy and has achieved many different sporting awards. She is on the pathway to the Paralympics, currently ranked Top 5 in the world for girls and in the women’s top 85 for singles and doubles.

Ruby has recently joined forces with Chloe Smith, MP for North Norwich, to help battle against discrimination in sport and PE lessons for people with disabilities. She works with many charities to promote inclusion to ensure no one feels the way Ruby did in school. Here she talks to Gina Long.

Ruby in action on the court - Credit: Contributed

What's the impact of COVID-19, and how are you adapting?

I was in year 11 when Covid first started and it had a massive impact on my schooling. GCSEs were cancelled, tennis training stopped and I couldn’t compete. So I was doing lots of home workouts and Zoom sessions run by the LTA, such as strength and conditioning, lifestyle, psychology.

I managed to get the elite athlete exemption to train and compete, so I spoke to my local MP and got some outdoor courts open for my use, which helped me to be able to train again and boost my mental health.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born in Norwich, and I‘ve grown up here all my life. I first got into wheelchair tennis by attending a push to podium event held in Ipswich. I’ve also trained at many Norfolk-based tennis clubs, such as East Anglia Tennis & Squash Club, Easton Tennis Centre, David Lloyd, and Wortham Tennis Club.

What is your East Anglian heaven?

East Anglia is such a lovely place, and there are so many excellent locations here. I enjoy going to the beaches or visiting Blickling Hall with my grandparents.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

Wheelchair tennis.

What is always in your fridge?

Most likely my favourite fizzy drink, Pepsi Max.

Ruby Bishop serves during her match against Abbie Breakwell on day one of the LTA Wheelchair Team Battles at National Tennis Centre in December 2020 - Credit: Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA

What's your simple philosophy of life?

Everything happens for a reason.

What's your favourite film?

There's loads of films I like, but Avatar is a go-to.

What was your first job?

I've always volunteered from a young age for charities such as the community sports foundation, Active Norfolk. I become an assistant coach for a charity called Tennis Able, where we work with children and adults with a range of disabilities, providing tennis sessions.

What is your most treasured possession?

Family, and my dog Arlo. I would also be pretty lost without my wheelchairs.

Who do you admire most?

I admire many different people, but someone I first looked up to when I started wheelchair tennis was Jordanne Whiley. She has won over ten Grand Slams and is Britain’s best female wheelchair tennis player.

What is your biggest indulgence?

A day off.

What do you like about yourself most?

I would say my resilience and high ambitions for life. There are so many things I would like to do, and there are many times when I could have given up but didn’t.

What's your worst character trait?

I'm my own most prominent critic.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Travelling is one of my goals in life. I would love to visit loads of places, but if I had to narrow it down, America and Australia would be my top two.

Best day of your life?

I'm not sure - there have differently been some great days like representing GB, but I feel like the best day in my life is yet to come and will be when I get to the Paralympics and I've finally achieved my dream.

What's your favourite breakfast?

That’s a tough one, I'm pretty dull. I like cereal, and my favourites are probably Weetabix or Special K.

What's your favourite tipple?

I could say, but I'm still underage, so that would look bad.

What's your hidden talent?

I want to think I'm pretty talented at wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis, but that’s not a very hidden talent. So maybe photography.

What's your earliest memory?

I can remember the first operation I ever had like it was yesterday. I remember everything about that day, even that I had a nose bleed on the way to the hospital.

Ruby in action - Credit: Contributed

Tell us something people don't know about you?

I’m pretty creative and have an interest in photography. I have a separate photography account on social media that not many people know about to post my work.

What's the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Some of the stuff students used to say to me during school about my disability which I can't say, as it is pretty explicit. You can only imagine what bullies are like.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

Last week, the Love All auction raised over £110,000, with 25% of the funds raised going towards helping to enable children and young people with disabilities to experience the physical, social and mental health benefits of playing tennis through GeeWizz Charitable Foundation in partnership with LTA Suffolk Disability Tennis. Being proactively involved with Disability Tennis in Norfolk, I’m hoping we can encourage more players to take up all-inclusive tennis in our region.

To keep up to date with Ruby and her sporting journey, visit instagram.com/r.ubybishop and twitter.com/rubybishop_

She can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/rubybishoptennis