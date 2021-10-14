Spectacular show to light up Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways

Published: 6:30 PM October 14, 2021

Light installations, water projections and a fire show will light up the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth as it becomes the venue for a spectacular new night-time show which promises to brighten up autumn.

Around 30,000 visitors are expected to attend and be entertained by the 15 night-time Fire on the Water shows from October 21 to November 6.

The experience will take the audience on a 60-minute (or optional 30 minute) trail, which will also feature dance and acrobatic performances.

Fire on the Water will light up the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Richard Walsh

Out There Arts has collaborated with more than 30 artists and suppliers for the event, including Paka, one of the UK’s leading fire and animatronic sculpture artists based in the south west, Susannah Fraser and Bob Percy from Luminous Tales, shadow puppet and light installation artists based in Norwich, and Gorilla Circus - an international circus, fire sculpture fabrication company based in Wisbech, which was part of the recent Out There Festival.

Local schools and grassroots community organisations have also been given 3,000 tickets to visit the event as part of a wider community engagement project.

And locals can get involved behind the scenes too with a number of workshops being held at the Boating Lake Café during October half term.

Around 30,000 people are expected to attend Fire on the Water in Great Yarmouth during its residency - Credit: David Street

Joe Mackintosh, director of Out There Arts, says: “Fire on the Water is an exciting addition to the borough’s existing artistic offer of live outdoor performance and circus and it will help launch the borough as an all-year round destination for residents and visitors.

“This boost of increased visitor footfall during October and November will support local business, improving our town’s economic resilience.”

He adds: “Building on Out There Art’s reputation for producing artistically diverse, high quality, accessible events, plus the enormous popularity of Out There Festival, it is envisaged Fire on the Water will be able to draw in a large volume and broad spectrum of new and existing audiences and visitors from local, regional and national locations.

“Bringing together dynamic and dramatic outdoor dance and acrobatic performances, hypnotic water projections, light installations and a night-time fire show, this will make unforgettable entertainment, all taking place during October half-term.”

Fire on the Water will feature light installations, water projections and a fire show - Credit: Gary Philo

For more information and to book tickets visit outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water,

There will be a relaxed night on Wednesday, November 3 to accommodate young people and adults with autism and other sensory sensitives.

For more details contact Jacob@outtherearts.org.uk



