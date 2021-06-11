News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich fashion designer launches new summer collection

Author Picture Icon

Emma Lee

Published: 11:21 AM June 11, 2021   
Bella Singleton in her studio

Bella Singleton in her studio - Credit: Bella Singleton

She built up a following among fashionistas with her brightly patterned silk scarves.

And last year Norwich-based designer Bella Singleton took the next big step in her fashion career when she launched her first ready-to-wear collection.

Later this month she will be launching a new summer collection of her signature skinny scarves, blouses and dresses.

A silk scarf by Bella Singleton

The prints in Bella Singleton's latest collection have a Gothic feel - Credit: Bella Singleton

“We have been excited to work on new prints," says Bella. "Having launched clothing in March 2020, times have of course been tricky. 

"We have expanded our skinny scarf collection, they make wonderful presents, plus we have new blouses and dresses landing this month," she says.

Bella Singleton's latest ready to wear collection, which launches this month includes dresses

Bella Singleton's latest ready to wear collection, which launches this month includes dresses - Credit: Bella Singleton

The prints have been inspired by traditional techniques such as woodblock and lino. 

"This style, combined with contemporary florals that are almost gothic in style, meant we could achieve modernity in our work but keep the traditional craft element that I love so much in print design," says Bella.

Growing up in a creative family in Suffolk, Bella enjoyed drawing fashion designs from a young age. 

She studied printed textiles at Leeds College of Art.

Following graduation she got a job in London, but made the decision that she would prefer to work for herself.

Nature and colour have always been two of Bella's biggest inspirations, and her prints combine a love of florals with geometrics and unusual shapes and pops of bright colour.

Some of her designs have originated from sketching the flowers in her mum's Suffolk garden.

Bella launched her first scarves at the Top Drawer trade show in London in 2015 and got a large order from Tate Modern who wanted to stock her designs in their gallery shop.

Since then she has been adding to her range and building up her online customer base.

In Norwich she has worked with art galleries including the Fairhurst Gallery in Bedford Street and the Sainsbury Centre on the UEA campus.

One of Bella Singleton's signature skinny scarves

One of Bella Singleton's signature skinny scarves - Credit: Bella Singleton

Pre-pandemic, she would also take her scarves to trade shows and events such as the Suffolk Show and the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

See more of Bella's work online at bellasingleton.com


 





